Want to know who our readers think is the best bank? I’ll give you a hint, this particular institution has won this category for 23 straight years. In fact, it might be the only bank ever to have won the category, honestly, which is pretty impressive given the quality of our local lending institutions.
What about who is the best insurance agent locally? This particular readers’ choice is on a three-year winning streak as opposed to a 23-year one, but a streak that is equally impressive particular given all the different insurance categories this winner took home.
Which mayor in Walton County do readers consider the best? How about which elected county official?
I wonder if the choices from our readers in these categories will surprise you.
You’ll learn the answers to all of these questions and many more when you get our special 2021 Best of Walton magazine in Wednesday’s edition of The Walton Tribune.
In this special publication, we will announce the results of our annual Readers’ Choice contest, in which thousands of our readers voted for their favorites in 180 different categories this year.
The results serve as a “best of the best” business directory created by the readers of The Walton Tribune. We just put it together and publish it for them.
And yes, we count every vote submitted by hand. Old school. If you don’t believe me, just ask my daughter, Tabitha Graham. She’s got the calluses to prove it.
You’ll also start noticing banners all over Walton County displayed by the winners in the Readers’ Choice contest. We’ve got a new banner design this year thanks to Tabitha, and these new banners will help guide you to individuals and businesses who received our readers’ stamp of approval.
Be sure to pick up your copy of Wednesday’s paper and magazine so you can tell your friends and neighbors congratulations on their win — in fact, in some cases, wins!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.