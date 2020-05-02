If you’d told me on Jan. 1 that by the time four months had passed, I’d be putting on a mask to go get takeout in one of my favorite downtown restaurants — and it would look like progress — I’d have thought you’d lost your mind.
(Then again, Alabama had just crushed Michigan while Auburn lost its bowl game, so I’m not sure I’d have cared all that much.)
But that was the situation Thursday. I went to pick up my order, pulled on my mask, adjusted to the new normal of fogged-over glasses and headed inside to pick up the order I’d called in — and once there, took note of how many people have decided to take advantage of the relaxing of shelter-in-place guidelines.
We can go out to eat again, if your restaurant meets 39 guidelines. Many have; it seems most others have not. In those that do, seating is limited.
But those who were seated in the restaurant I went in Thursday were enjoying a sense of normal — something that’s been in short supply the last few months as we navigate the COVID-19 world.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is one of the leaders in shaking off restrictions and trying to get the economy back up and running. Is he right? I have no idea. You don’t either. Only time and the illness will tell.
I do know U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama is urging our neighbors to the west not to visit the Peach State. Even as a native Alabamian, I say this can only do good things to save lives as having an Alabama tag seems to render you incapable of driving in Atlanta.
"If you go, you’re going to probably be in a restaurant that is open, that folks are not wearing a mask, that you don’t have a clue who in there could be infected."Sen. Doug Jones urges Alabamians not to go to Georgia:https://t.co/aVafzTV3BB pic.twitter.com/RgGZfaRsxe— AL.com (@aldotcom) April 30, 2020
Some churches will be starting back up soon, including Bible Baptist on Sunday.
Others, like mine, will be waiting a while.
We’re all making the best decisions we can for our own health and families. Let’s be gracious as we go and take joy in the little bits of normal we find on the way.