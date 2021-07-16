My almost 7-year-old had her ears pierced a few weekends ago, and I wasn’t there with her.
A lot of moms seem shocked by this, but here’s the thing: My girl is not so brave around me. In fact, I tend to bring out the baby in her.
So when Cora asked to have her ears pierced, I enlisted the help of my two best friends. Both of my girls spent the week in Alabama with my mom, and Cassie and Trina picked Cora up on that bright Saturday morning and headed to the tattoo parlor.
Piercer Amy had pierced my daith several ears ago (that’s the migraine pressure point of the ear), and my teenage daughter’s cartilage back in December. So one might call her the official piercer of the Hayes girls.
Before she’d left for ’Bama, I’d given Cora a $20 bill and told her she could keep it if she got her ears pierced — if she backed out, she’d have to pay Amy a “chicken out fee.”
Apparently it was touch-and-go after the first ear was pierced, but my girl is saving her allowance for a hover board — and the thought of an extra $20 was powerful. So were my two besties.
You see, she would’ve never gone through with piercing the first ear — much less the second — had I been the one sitting with Cora in my lap. Like I said, I tend to bring out the “baby” in my girls, and goodness knows it’s the rare occasion when I’ve taught them anything. My husband and I came back from a music festival to find our older daughter swimming — she wasn’t quite yet 4 years old, and yet my mom had her swimming like a little fish. I taught her to somewhat ride her bike, yet instead of braking she would fling herself off — which makes quite the humorous story now, but at the time was more than little scary.
In under an hour, my dad had her riding like a pro.
It’s been the same with Cora, only a swim coach finally taught her to swim and a combination of people to get her riding her bike.
Like I said, I tend to bring out the baby in both of my girls. I’m trying to accept it.
I tell myself they know I’m the one who will comfort them, that I will console them when they fall short of their goals. They know I’ll love them unconditionally, regardless of what they accomplish. Of course I celebrate their successes — but I also celebrate their attempts, however unproductive they might be.
Everyone needs that person in their lives, and I gladly fill that role.
But everyone also needs people who bring out the brave, and I’m grateful she has so many that fill those positions, as well — my parents, my sister, and my best friends.
So now that the ears are pierced, who’s taking my teenager when she gets that learner’s permit next year?
