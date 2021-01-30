I can’t tell you how humbled and honored I am to be presented the J.L. McGarity Citizenship Award by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce during its annual banquet reception.
I know how important and historic this recognition is, especially for members of the McGarity family, and I want my friend Mike McGarity to know how incredibly appreciative I am and how much I missed his presence and presentation of the award Thursday evening.
Honestly, I don’t feel worthy of this recognition when compared to the 63 men and women who came before me since the award was initiated in 1968. The phrase “standing on the shoulders of giants” comes to mind when I reflect on the good citizens of Walton County who have previously been honored.
I’d also say you can’t have the kind of impact on the community this award represents without the support of many, many others who are like-minded in their desire to make Monroe and Walton County the very best place to live, work and play.
Like the tremendous support of my wife, Allison, and my daughters, Madison, Tabitha and AnnaBelle.
Like the support of the many outstanding friends my family and I have made during our now more than 12 years here in Walton County.
Like the support of the terrific team we have at The Walton Tribune who truly work hard everyday to maintain and advance the standard of community journalism and service originally established by the Camp family during its 70 years of local ownership of the paper.
And finally the support of our many business, government and community partners who share a positive vision for the future of Walton County, and who are willing to provide the leadership and put in the work to make it happen.
All of these are really the people and groups who deserve to be recognized with the J.L. McGarity Citizenship Award, and I’m extremely proud to accept it on their behalf.
