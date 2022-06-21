No one can deny the greatness of Herschel Walker the football player.
Legitimate arguments can be made he was the best college football player of all time. Sure, there are other players who would be in the discussion, but no list of all-time college gridiron greats is complete without Walker’s name.
That being said, does being a football great automatically make you the best choice for an exclusive seat in the United State Senate? It seems about half of Georgia voters think so.
It’s not that Walker was a football great that necessarily make him the best choice in the eyes of some. It’s more that he is running with the tag “Republican” by his name.
In our political culture today, that alone is enough. It doesn’t matter about Walker’s mental health issues. As a sidenote, one could certainly argue he would make a great advocate for mental health.
It also doesn’t matter that the one-time football icon has a long (too long) list of domestic violence incidents. One caller to a conservative talk radio show recently defended the domestic violence issues by saying, “You never know what the woman in a relationship with Walker was doing. She may have been pushing his buttons.”
In other words, she got what she deserved.
It also doesn’t matter to supporters of his campaign that he has heavily exaggerated or outright lied about business success. He has claimed to have been a deputy sheriff as well as an FBI agent.
According to Walker, he was the valedictorian of his high school class. He wasn’t.
Walker also said he was at the top of his graduating class at the University of Georgia. To this day, he doesn’t have a degree from UGA.
While it hasn’t been mentioned much (or at all that I know of) in Walker’s case, it is likely he has suffered brain damage from his decades of playing football. Following his three years at UGA which ended after the 1982 season, Walker played well into the 1990s at the pro level.
After leaving UGA, Walker signed with the New Jersey Generals of the upstart United States Football League. The team’s owner was Donald Trump. The owner and player formed a friendship which lasts until this day.
In fact, it was Trump who urged Walker to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Georgia even though he hasn’t lived here in decades.
It’s hard to say how much Trump’s endorsement helped Walker. It certainly didn’t hurt, but Walker’s iconic status as a college football player in this state practically guaranteed him the Republican nomination.
In any other year, any of the other cast-to-the-side candidates who also sought the GOP nomination would have been strong choices. The current state agriculture commissioner was a quality choice.
Other candidates with very decorated military careers were also on the ballot.
None of that mattered. Walker was clearly going to be the GOP nominee. He ignored his primary opponents, never appearing at any forum or on stage with the others in the race.
Even at local Republican meetings, his appearances were somewhat odd. One attendee described it as: “He slipped in the back door, talked about his football days, meeting Donald Trump and then slipped out the same back door without taking any questions. I found it odd.”
He’ll have a tougher time ignoring his Democratic opponent in the general election.
The race will be close, similar to the two U.S. Senate contests in Georgia in 2020.
Anyone without Republican ties can see Walker is a flawed candidate in many ways. Will it matter to GOP voters in the state? No. Will it be enough to send #34 to Washington, D.C.? We’ll know in about five months.
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune. His email address is chris.bridges@waltontribune.com. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia.
