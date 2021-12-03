Congratulations to the Walton County Board of Education and Superintendent Nathan Franklin for two really big honors.
Congratulations, too, to all of us who call Walton County home, because the recognition they earned speaks well of our people.
The school board and Franklin were honored as a finalist for the Georgia School Boards Association Governance Team of the Year Award. That came just days after the GSBA recognized the board for achieving “Exemplary” status — the sixth time that’s happened since 2015.
The board and Franklin have a good thing going. Our district is equipping students for success, academically and otherwise. The board and superintendent carried out the wishes of the community in keeping schools open safely, and academic success measures have kept pace despite the pandemic. (You don’t see that everywhere.)
We commend the board and Franklin for their hard work as a team to keep students first in Walton County. We are a better community for it.
