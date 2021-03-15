Monday, March 8, marked Legislative Day 28, or “Crossover Day,” and the beginning of the legislative session's ninth week.
Crossover Day is a crucial deadline for the House and Senate as this is the last day for bills to pass from one legislative chamber to the other and remain eligible to be signed into law this year. As a result, Crossover Day was one of the longest days of this session and lasted until 11 p.m.
Visitation bill passes
The yearlong pandemic has been hard on everyone, but especially hard on families with loved ones in assisted living, nursing homes and hospitals. Many of you have contacted me with heartbreaking stories about loved ones passing their final days and hours without a family member present.
Working closely with providers, we passed House Bill 290, the Patient and Resident Representation and Visitation Act, this week to protect visitation rights for authorized legal representatives of patients or residents in hospitals and long-term care facilities. This bill would prohibit hospitals and long-term care facilities from implementing policies that deny in-person physical contact with a designated legal representative for at least one hour per day during any hospitalization, treatment, or residence that lasts longer than 12 hours.
If a treatment lasts longer than 24 hours, residents could have in-person visitations with at least two legal representatives or essential caregivers for at least two consecutive hours each day. This important bill now travels to the Senate for their review and consideration.
We all know human touch and love is valuable medicine, and I pray this measure passes the Senate so that our families can be with our loved ones in their hours of need.
Health and safety
House members unanimously passed HB 479, which would repeal Georgia's antiquated citizen's arrest laws and clarify the circumstances in which law enforcement officers may make arrests outside of their jurisdiction. Importantly, this legislation does nothing to impact a citizen’s rights to “stand our ground” and defend our persons or property.
HB 255, or the Sexual Assault Reform Act of 2021, also passed unanimously on Crossover Day. It would implement a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system to allow survivors to receive updates on the status of evidence from their case. In recent years, we passed several bills to support survivors of sexual assault, including legislation to end the backlog of sexual assault evidence kits, which have helped convict rapists and give justice to victims.
We also passed two bills this week that would extend protections to survivors of domestic violence in Georgia. First, we passed HB 231 to create a new temporary protective order specifically for dating violence, which a TPO does not currently cover for family violence. These TPOs give victims in abusive dating relationships access to immediate relief and allow judges to order the abuser to seek counseling or participate educational programs.
We also passed HB 236 to allow victims granted a TPO to request periodic safety checks from local law enforcement officers for 60 days. Both of these measures would work hand-in-hand to help vulnerable Georgians feel safe and protected from their abusers.
HB 567 would authorize the Georgia Department of Public Health to create a newborn screening system to help identify serious illnesses caused by inherited metabolic and genetic disorders. Early screening for these diseases helps prevent lifelong disabilities and even death, and this bill could ensure that more newborns have access to these important and life-saving screenings.
Election safeguards
Many of you have contacted me regarding our efforts to update and improve our state elections code. Regardless of the partisan rhetoric you hear, please know that we are looking at time-tested “best practices” used in other states, including “red,” “blue” and “purple” states. A democratic republic has to have safe and secure elections that everyone can trust. In short, our goal is to have a bill that makes it easy to vote but hard to cheat.
Finally, I have reported many times about our bipartisan-attended Wednesday morning legislative prayer fellowship. I want to thank those churches and individuals who have been so faithful in praying for our legislature. God is honoring your prayers as the membership grows and the love of Christ is extended. Please know Vickie and I both are deeply appreciative.
As the House committees now begin considering legislation the Senate passed, I encourage you to contact me regarding bills that may be up for consideration during these final weeks of the session. You can reach me at my Capitol office at 404-656-5024, or via email at bruce.williamson@house.ga.gov. As always, thank you for the trust that Walton County citizens have placed in me by allowing me to serve as your representative.
