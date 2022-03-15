I found out early libraries offer windows into other worlds within a safe space.
I remember learning how to find desired books in my elementary school library back before it was termed “the media center.” We old folks didn’t have computers way back then. We had to search alphabetically for a specific card that matched a particular book by pulling out card catalog drawers. Then we wandered with index card in hand from one bookcase to the next, browsing shelf by shelf until we found what we sought.
My mother was an avid reader and would drive us kids to the public library one or two Saturdays a month. It was a thrill when I was handed my first library card. In New York, the public library where I lived was an ivy-covered brick building complete with lion statues guarding the front entrance. We learned to whisper, which was no small feat for a New Yorker. We followed my mother into each seemingly cavernous section filled floor to ceiling with books. Mom often checked out a stack of novels, a mix of best sellers and classic literature. And she’d borrow books for my sister and me, including the unabridged Peter Pan and Brothers Grimm fairytales.
When my children were small and we moved from one Air Force base to another, the public library was often one of our first stops. Along with books and videos to check out, these libraries offered us year-round children’s activities.
When your spouse is deployed more months than they are home, the library becomes a go-to place to help educate and entertain the children of military families. It provided us stability and a sense of belonging.
Today, my little granddaughter loves going to the library and makes a beeline for the preschool picture books. She makes herself quite at home, picking out a book and plopping down into a tot-sized beanbag chair to “read.”
The library also became a refuge of another kind for my family when we found ourselves struggling financially due to the country’s 2008 economic downturn. We had moved to a new community and weren’t set up for Wi-Fi, but I still needed to find work. The local library assisted me in that search. Library staffers were kind and helpful, offering smiles and encouragement when I needed it most.
I expect many patrons of the libraries here in Walton County, and throughout the Azalea Regional Library System, are also appreciative of the services their libraries provide. The library system’s programs range from ready access to technology to addressing the pressing needs in each community, such as food insecurity. The Azalea system’s nine libraries serve residents in six counties.
These bastions of knowledge are valuable community assets and went above and beyond during the pandemic, which is why the system was named Library System of the Year by the state for 2021.
“Libraries are ever changing and evolving to meet the needs of their communities and the Azalea Regional Library System is a premier example of how innovative and conceptual thinking about service and programming allowed Walton’s four libraries to provide for patrons in meaningful and impactful ways, no matter the circumstance,” Executive Director Stacy Brown said in January. “At times when library doors were closed due to safety concerns, our libraries continued to provide for residents through virtual and reimagined offerings.”
The managers of Walton County’s libraries attended Georgia Library Day at the Capitol last Thursday.
They were presented a commendation from Gov. Brian Kemp, and posed for photographs with Sen. Butch Miller, Rep. Bruce Williamson and state Librarian Julie Walker.
I expect after their public pat-on-the-back these humble folks have quietly returned to their libraries to continue to do what they do best. They are serving their communities by scheduling lectures and activities; assisting patrons with checking out high tech devices, CDs, DVDs and actual books; and handing children their first public library card.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
