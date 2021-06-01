I count myself lucky to have had a built-in best friend since birth; my identical twin sister Danielle.
We always knew we were special being twins. Our mother told us that as babies we seemed to have our own language.
As we grew my mom, who had fabulous taste in clothes, would show Danielle and I off in the cutest matching outfits. People would stop and ask, “How do you tell them apart?”
My mother would answer, “One has a birth mark by her eye, the other by her mouth.”
Also, I’ve always been a tad taller than my sister. I’m older by two whole minutes.
Because Danielle and I were born in the dark ages before ultrasounds, my parents got a big surprise when the doctor announced my sister’s existence. She was termed “a satellite” since she was positioned behind me in the womb. That’s the LAST time she ever held back behind me.
As kids, Danielle was the outspoken one and I was timid and quiet. That changed in our teen years, and now that we’re older that personality trait has seemingly reversed again. I’m somewhat more reserved, and Danielle will say exactly what’s on her mind. (We’re convinced mom is laughing from heaven to see how outspoken her girls have become. Sylvia NEVER held back.)
Danielle and I didn’t have to seek out other “best” friends, though we did form mutual friendships with other girls and boys growing up. But when other kids weren’t around, she and I were never bored.
We took advantage of our physical sameness and changed places at school a few times. Our teachers soon realized the switch because I was better in math than Danielle. We may be identical, but we’re two very different people.
Before you ask, yes, Danielle and I do have a psychic connection. We know when something is troubling the other.
One prime example is when Danielle called my husband 32 years ago to ask what was wrong. She was living in California and we were stationed in Germany. I had gone into premature labor with identical twins of my own. I won’t go into detail; it was traumatic and the babies did not survive. (Many people don’t realize just how many bereaved parents are out there.)
Today, expectant moms of multiples can have the condition corrected. Believe me, I am thrilled about medical miracles like these. In those days, the laser surgery to treat twin-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) did not exist. According to cincinnati
childrens.org, TTTS is a rare condition that affects the placenta shared by identical twins in utero. Basically, the blood vessel connections within the placenta don’t function properly and blood flows unevenly between the babies. One twin doesn’t get enough nutrients, and the other too much, which also results in adverse effects.
Even with the distance between us, my sister supported me every step of the way as my husband Frank and I, and our then 4-year-old daughter Rachel, healed from our loss. And Danielle was the first to celebrate with us when our son, Michael, was born healthy two years later.
I’ve since learned that identical twins are, statistically speaking, a spontaneous phenomenon. It’s fraternal twins that can be hereditary through the mother’s line. According to dailymom.com, identical twins occur in three of every 1,000 births.
I recently learned that we twins even have our own holiday. National Twins Day is on Aug. 8 this year. It coincides with an annual festival held in Twinsburg, Ohio. It’s considered the largest gathering of twins and other multiples in the world.
Maybe Danielle and I should make the trip one year. She could bring her husband, Cameron. And Cameron could bring his brother, Perry.
They too are twins.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
