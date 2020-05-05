Look up at the top of the page. The fact it’s in black-and-white detracts a bit, but yes, that’s a sun icon with our classic Tribune T.
You’ll be seeing it a lot more (and in color, too). It’s the new icon for the website we rolled out a couple of months ago — just in time to keep you up to date on all things COVID-19, plus the other local news you need.
I’ve been gratified to hear so many people ask me about the sunshine that’s on our front page, with the “Covering Walton County Like the Sunshine” motto. That slogan was birthed decades ago and graced the front page into the 1960s. We brought it back a few years ago on a whim in a special front page made to look like a vintage paper when downtown Monroe took on a retro appearance for the filming of “Hidden Figures” in 2016.
People liked seeing the name again, and back it came — this time for good.
Sunshine is important in newspapers. We fight for it, as sunshine is a metaphor for good, open government. We even mark Sunshine Week every March, along with hundreds of other news organizations, to advocate for government transparency.
It also signifies good days — the kind of times we long for. No, there’s no media conspiracy for the days where we find ourselves. We don’t like having to tell you bad news, as we don’t like living it ourselves.
We’re all in this together, in the bright Walton County sun — the best place in the world we could hope to be.