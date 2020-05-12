The popular game show “The Price Is Right” (network TV’s #1 rated daytime series and the longest running game show in TV history) aired a controversial show on Monday night with drag queen RuPaul playing to raise money for the Planned Parenthood abortion chain.
The prime-time special “The Price Is Right at Night,” with host Drew Carey, was aired at 8 p.m. on CBS. RuPaul played to raise money for Planned Parenthood while other contestants were competing for prizes, the report states.
RuPaul has been an abortion activist for years and organized a fund raiser for Planned Parenthood in 2017.
When interviewed by Marie Claire magazine, he said his mother used to work at Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in America.
“Women in our culture have been so marginalized and so really beaten down,” he told the magazine. “We live in a masculine-dominated culture. How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous! Outrageous. As a human, that is a big issue for me that really strikes a chord.”
I’d like to inform RuPaul that the preborn baby inside the mother’s womb is not a body part of the mother. The unborn child is a person and is created in the image of God. Any mother who has seen the ultrasound video of her preborn child could teach RuPaul a thing or two about the person in her womb.
Does Planned Parenthood really help women, and does it need any more financial support? Its most recent annual report recorded yet another year of an increased number of abortions (345,677), a record $1.6 billion in revenue, while receiving a whopping $645 million taxpayer dollars that same year (2018).
While Planned Parenthood prides itself in saying they are women’s leading health care provider, the fact is they are the leading killer of pre-born children in our country.
Franklin Graham was quoted in LifeNews.com as saying Planned Parenthood “exists to take life.”
On May 6, he wrote, “Although there have been more than 68,000 lives lost to the coronavirus, over 295,000 babies have lost their lives to abortions in the U.S. this year alone”
However, some people say abortion is legal, right? Hillary Clinton said abortion was safe, legal and rare.
Safe? An innocent baby is killed every time.
Legal? Yes, and so was Hitler’s murder of the Jews in concentration camps.
Rare? How about more than 61 million preborn babies murdered in the womb since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 made abortion legal in our country?
Planned Parenthood is primarily an abortion business, and its own leaders have admitted as much. In 2019, former CEO Leana Wen told BuzzFeed News abortions are Planned Parenthood’s “core mission.” The only surprise here is that the CEO admitted Planned Parenthood was primarily an abortion business. Maybe that was the reason she was fired from her job last year.
“The Price is Right” and RuPaul are raising funds for an organization which already makes over $1 billion a year killing babies? Why not raise funds for many needy organizations such as the Salvation Army, The Red Cross, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and ‘Feed the Children’?
RuPaul, CBS and “The Price is Right” should be ashamed!
I am reminded of what the Bible says in Isaiah Chapter 5, Verse 20: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil …”
Are not these the times in which we live?
— Terry Queen, Monroe