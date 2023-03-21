Our social movements and works of rebellion start with roars, but I think there is much more to be said about the subtle beauty of seeing them win in silence.
Back in the early 2010s, I remember the baby steps in getting more relatable examples of everyday beauty into the realm of modeling and media. And, at the time, it made unavoidable waves of attention. People were uncomfortable, people were excited, and people were noticing every tiny example of difference.
However, the other day, years after that thunderous start, I found myself being a prime example of the success warranted. I was browsing the makeup aisle in a drugstore when I had decided to take a moment to realize that my eyes had not lingered on the girls in the advertisements.
None of the models held my gaze — the ones with acne scars, crooked teeth, and various tones of complexion. They were, of course, nothing out of the ordinary. How incredible. I, a teenager raised in the age of social media and technology, found almost mundane normalcy in the array of imperfections.
That’s a tiny example of incredible, modern acceptance. So much so, I actually found comfort in finding my own quirks dispersed throughout the display. How noticeably negative could my smile be if I hadn’t even stopped at the sight of another’s unusual set of teeth? Her smile beamed regardless as she wore the bright, confident shade of lipstick.
And, as someone who has had a nearly crippling anxiety associated with that insecurity for a lifetime, saying that a cast of models made me feel better is not something to skim over lightly. This push and movement is actually doing good for their viewers and audiences. We’re seeing mirrors of ourselves in the beauty industry, and in that, we are finding more confidence and acceptance within ourselves.
This trend is one of the most beneficial and unifying things to come out of social media, and I can’t wait to see how this effort continues to grow throughout the course of my lifetime. There is to be no more one ideal standard of beauty.
Cheyenne Tolleson is an intern for The Walton Tribune and a senior at Walnut Grove High School. Email comments about her columns to cheyennet.138@gmail.com.
