Our social movements and works of rebellion start with roars, but I think there is much more to be said about the subtle beauty of seeing them win in silence.

Back in the early 2010s, I remember the baby steps in getting more relatable examples of everyday beauty into the realm of modeling and media. And, at the time, it made unavoidable waves of attention. People were uncomfortable, people were excited, and people were noticing every tiny example of difference. 

