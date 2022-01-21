Today we march for the 60 million children who have been denied their God-given right to life.Today we march for 10 fingers, 10 toes, and one precious heartbeat.Today we march to save future generations from the vile act of abortion.Today we MARCH FOR LIFE! pic.twitter.com/UjYFrqitlU— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) January 21, 2022
The Declaration of Independence guarantees all of us certain unalienable rights that no one can take away from us. These are rights that are God-given, things like life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness. And yet this weekend, we all stepped back, many of us with prayers, with tears, with great mourning, remembering some 60 million American babies who have lost their lives and have been denied the right to life because of the vile act of abortion.
Saturday marks the 49th anniversary of the disastrous Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade. And today, all across America, even right here in Washington, D.C., thousands of people from various walks of life gather here at the National Mall, and we'll march to the Supreme Court in honor of and in remembering those who have lost their lives.
You know, 2021 right here in America alone, some 700,000 babies were killed to abortion, by far the number one killer - beyond drugs, beyond accidents, beyond cancer, beyond heart attacks, and yes, beyond any virus – the number one killer, abortion.
So, we come today to remember those and in the midst of a horrible fight, we continue to stand. We continue to march. We continue to pray. This is our time to not surrender or wave a white flag. We're making great progress, and I'm hopeful that the upcoming decision from the Supreme Court, the Dobbs decision will mark a great turning point in this battle for life. You know, life is God-given. Jeremiah 1:5, God speaks very clearly, and He says before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I planned every day of your life. Yet, we are seeing Democrats continue to fight life. This past year, we saw the removal of the Hyde Amendment, which protects your tax dollars from being spent for abortion, and yet the Democrats removed that. We also saw them passed legislation that allows abortion all the way up to actual birth. It's horrifying!
I encourage all my colleagues here in Washington to support a resolution that I've put forward, House Resolution 58, which acknow
ledges January 22nd, as a day of tears in honor of those babies who have lost their lives. Make no mistake, the right for life, the fight for life is not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue - it's about babies. It's about 10 fingers, 10 toes, a heartbeat. It's about little boys, little girls, and we're fighting to defend them. So, I'm asking all my colleagues to join and sign on to House Resolution 58, and I want to thank each of you for standing in the gap, for your prayers, for your concern, for your involvement in the battle for life.
God bless you! Have a great day.
