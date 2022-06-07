A lesson we learned from the 2022 primary is one that has been taught many times before.
Being the incumbent, regardless of office, carries a lot of weight. This is especially true in the Republican Party where there will be no runoffs statewide.
Incumbent governor Brian Kemp cruised to a somewhat easy victory against four primary challengers, including former U.S. Senator David Perdue. While some of Kemp’s opponents in the GOP contest were political lightweights, that could not be said about Perdue.
If you have been elected as a U.S. Senator that makes you more than a credible challenger. Throw in the fact that Perdue had the endorsement of former President Trump and it appeared Kemp would be fighting for his political life, even before we got to November.
It turned out not to be the case. Kemp won the primary rather easily. No runoff was needed.
Even once villified Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was able to win the Republican nomination without a runoff. Raffensperger’s top challenger, current 10th District Congressman Jody Hice, saw his challenge against the incumbent fizzle down the stretch.
Hice, similar to Perdue, had Trump’s endorsement. At one time that alone likely scared Kemp and Raffensperger whom Trump blamed for him not winning the state in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump had such loyal support during his four years in the White House that it seemed, on the surface, anyway, that his endorsement would be enough to make Georgians make changes in terms of who held certain statewide offices.
It didn’t happen. One thing that Trump underestimated, if he thought of it at all, was that Georgia Republicans love their incumbents. In fact, many in the GOP power structure in the state don’t like anyone challenging incumbents.
In past statewide elections, the state Republican Party would refuse to acknowledge any candiate challenging a statewide incumbent.
In 2020, the state Repubican Party denied two primary challengers a place on the ballot against President Trump. To be clear, these two challengers had credentials to be considered “legitimate” candidates, despite the nonsense the state party tried to put out.
One was a former two-term Republican governor and another was a Republican congressman. Some tried to say the move “saved the state money” since there would not be a primary.
The only problem with that line of defense is that there was still a primary. There was just one canidate. Seems state GOP officials felt following the lead of a dictatorship country where voters have one choice was the best path to travel. Voters were not going to decide. Party officials were going to make that choice for you.
One can almost conjure up an image of a closed door meeting with smoke rising while the insiders pledged their allegiance to the incumbent. The whole thing was so UnAmerican even though some try to convince us there was nothing wrong with what transpired in keeping others off the ballot.
That mindset has clearly trickled down to voters in the Peach state as well.
It’s not just at the statewide level though. In 1992 Pat Buchanan challenged George H.W. Bush in the presidential primary. Bush had a 90% approval rating a couple of years earlier as the U.S. began involvement in the first Iraq War.
Eventually, though, Bush’s approval numbers began to drop. His infamous “Read My Lips” phrase about not raising taxes was followed by, surprise, a tax increase.
Buchanan, who was always a champion of the conservative movement, was a eloquent speaker and felt he could mount a challenge to the incumbent president.
And to his credit, Buchanan did better than many in his position in other elections did. He had what would have to be termed strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire before the momentum of his campaign slowly began to lose some of its steam.
In the end, Bush won the nomination but was eventually defeated by Bill Clinton in the 1992 general election.
These results likely won’t stop challengers in the future from entering a race where there is an incumbent.
But, realistically, it is the ultimate uphill battle when you are not the incumbent in the race.
