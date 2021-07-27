I once had the privilege to witness an Amish barn raising in White County, Georgia, more than a decade ago.
It was an amazing sight. Here was a large group of people who collaborated on a literal labor of love. They did it in less than two days, without technology or fancy tools.
Amish men, with their wives and children in tow, hand built a beautiful barn for a man who had assisted their Ohio community in the past. These people simply wanted to return this man’s kindness.
Kindness is in short supply today. It’s a shame, too, because we undervalue the power of this virtue. It’s at the core of most world religions, yet the lesson must be taught time and again.
We’ve all heard stories of how kind words and a gentle smile can alter the course of someone’s life, especially if that person is in crisis. Kindness doesn’t cost anything and can improve the physical and mental health of those who give of themselves, too.
“It can decrease blood pressure and cortisol, a stress hormone, which directly impacts stress levels,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Kindness can increase your sense of connectivity with others, which can directly impact loneliness, improve low mood and enhance relationships in general.”
Walton County’s churches and ministries regularly put kindness into action. They stepped up to provide food and other necessities to the needy and supported our first responders during the height of the pandemic.
Speaking of first responders, they continue to serve our community on their down time. They will be reaching out to local children by holding the Hometown Heroes of Walton Back to School Bash. The free event is this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Felker Park, 725 S. Madison Ave., in Monroe.
Kindness in action shows that when we’re face-to-face we’re more civil. Unfortunately, our polarized political climate has us sniping at each other online. We forget what our grandmothers taught us: “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”
Many of us are guilty of rising to increasingly higher levels of outrage, voicing our opinions in rude language when we respond to whatever is posted on social media.
Researchers who studied online commenting found that anonymity contributed to online rudeness, according to pyschologytoday.
com. The article also referred to a study done in Israel that a lack of eye contact contributes to the negative effects of online “dis-inhibition.”
In other words, when we don’t see the human being we’re communicating with at the other end of the cyberspace tunnel it is easier to be snarky, even cruel.
One only has to look at postings to The Tribune’s Facebook page to see the division and animosity on hot button issues. Some folks offer an opinion and support their stance with facts. Others just write nasty notes.
The rhetoric keeps getting more shocking and unsettling by the day.
I saw one recent comment on a citizen group Facebook page that accused a librarian of having a “radical agenda.” Really? How dare librarians promote knowledge! Even if the discussion was over a proposed new library in Loganville there’s no cause to be uncivil, or get caught in a web of conspiracy nonsense because the other side doesn’t agree with you.
This constant online vitriol is why several of my friends and relatives have shut down their social media accounts. Life is tough enough, who needs cyber stress? We can be better at being kind.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington offers a list of how to be kind in one’s daily life:
• Sincerely compliment someone each day.
• Be compassionate for a person’s situation and give them a pass if they seem rude.
• Hide notes of encouragement in your spouse’s or children’s lunch boxes.
• At dinner, talk about kindness with your family and friends. Ask, “What kind act did you do today? What kind act did someone do for you?”
• Forgive someone who has wronged you; ask for forgiveness from someone you may have hurt.
• Volunteer to be of service but get to know the challenges faced by those you help and help them in a way that preserves their dignity.
So, shut off the computer, put your cellphone away and invite a friend over for coffee. Relax, smile and make eye contact.
Replenish your kindness supply.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.