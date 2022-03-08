Social Circle did everything it needed to do to earn a spot in the state championship basketball game Wednesday — including score more points than its opponent in the semifinals Saturday night.
We know it, you know it, the official scorekeepers for both teams know it and deep down, when they go to sleep tonight, officials of the Georgia High School Association know it too.
But they’re the ones who could have fixed this and, with little surprise, are choosing not to do so.
A scoring error in the semifinals pushed the game to overtime, where Drew Charter pulled away from the Redskins. Obviously we’re partial to the team from Walton County, but this is ridiculous, and it isn’t fair to Drew Charter either. A title would be tainted forever.
The GHSA’s failure to correct its own mistake has stolen the title dreams of Social Circle. Never before have the Redskins won a state basketball championship. This team was undefeated before Saturday night. Now that “-1” blemish at the end of the 2021-22 team’s record will be a sickening feeling for all time.
What the GHSA did should not in any way diminish the accomplishments of this team. The ’Skins did all they could to compete for a title. The chance was taken away by adult stubbornness, or maybe pride. Whatever the case, the sanctioning body that shrugged its shoulders over a state final game played on 9-foot rims a few years ago now has another baffling mistake that it should be answering for — but won’t.
Social Circle City Schools issued a statement on the controversy Monday, noting that GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines “acknowledged discrepancies in the scoring.”
That’s all well and good, but it doesn’t fix things.
Hines refused the district’s request to let the game be replayed from the point of the error. Honestly, we’re not surprised. But in 2022, an era where nearly everyone has a video camera in his pocket, Social Circle’s proposal to the GHSA Executive Committee that video footage can be considered in correcting scoring errors in postseason action ought to get a thorough debate.
Whatever happens, we’re proud of the Redskins. They played amazing basketball this season that represented the community well, and while this is a huge disappointment, the players, coaches and family members have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.
Let’s leave no doubt in 2023.
