Like death and taxes, change cannot be avoided. The same holds true for our communities.
Some change can be good, like when roads or water and sewer systems are improved. When our public schools have the resources to keep our children engaged in education and provide a safe environment for them to soak up knowledge. When public safety can perform their duties to the highest standard with support from residents. And when all residents — no matter their economic level — can take pride in their homes.
These are the aspirations and the issues facing Monroe, Social Circle and Loganville. Each city is facing the potential for continued future growth. Elected leaders are tasked with making decisions that will impact their communities for years to come.
In the case of Loganville, decisions that were made way back in 1980 set the course for that city’s current challenges related to what many consider to be explosive growth.
An editorial titled, “Loganville can choose direction of growth,” ran in The Walton Tribune on Feb. 12, 1980. The editorial refers to an announcement that was made by property owner A. Ray Cockrell that Loganville could be home to a $3.5 million apartment-office complex. The piece also projects that the city’s population could exceed that of Monroe and Social Circle by 1985. The opinion writer also asked: “In two or three years, will Loganville look like Snellville does now?” in reference to what was seen even then as Snellville’s “unattractive sprawl.”
The 1980 editorial also touched on the four-laning of Highway 78, which is today’s reality: “If the road is expanded through the downtown section, the impact on Loganville will be tremendous — just as it has been in Snellville. An alternative route for the four-lane should be explored.”
The piece concluded with, “Economic growth will certainly be welcomed in Loganville and Walton County. With a little planning and with a few precautions, perhaps the growth can fill our pocketbooks without destroying the quality of life enjoyed here.”
This sentiment remains true for many.
Loganville residents spoke up last year when an 800-apartment and multi-use development was proposed. That effort was quashed. This year citizens have engaged in an online survey and attended a town hall to discuss their vision for future downtown development.
Citizens should be engaged and the people they elect should listen to their constituents. But that doesn’t mean growth will stop nor should development cease entirely. What it does mean is that a great deal of careful planning must be undertaken.
Monroe has done well with its tree-lined, quaint downtown area. Residents and visitors alike can patronize unique shops and dine in a variety of restaurants. The city has plans for upgrading its parks. However, city leaders are facing the same entwined issues present in every American city — crime and poverty.
At a recent City Council meeting, three residents spoke up about the need for a greater police presence and the need for affordable housing. I agree when these folks said every resident deserves to have their family live in safe and healthy surroundings. That includes those on fixed incomes, single-parent households and those working low wage jobs just to get by.
Social Circle, too, has recently conducted surveys and brought in a consultant. Many of this town’s residents also do not want sprawl or large apartment buildings. They are striving to restrict certain kinds of development while still allowing for growth. As of press time Tuesday, City Council members were to consider a rezoning request and sketch plan for Jubilee Phase II, a large-scale development that has come back before officials.
So perhaps Loganville residents, as they work with their elected representatives, bear in mind that not everyone is giving voice to their needs when it comes to future development.
Perhaps a few loft apartments above downtown city businesses, or renovating existing homes for renters, or building small starter homes or attractive townhomes that offer green space and trails might not be so terrible.
Change is here. Why not say yes as long as well-thought parameters are placed on these future projects?
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.