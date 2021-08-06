I read a lot of old pulp literature: old crime stories, jungle adventures, interplanetary voyages, eldritch fantasies, all of it tinged with the hopes and fears of decades long ago.
The rockets all have fins on the side of cigar-shaped bodies. The heroes all wear pith helmets in the African jungles (except Tarzan, of course, who wears nothing but his loincloth as he bounds through the trees).
They’re a lot of fun, but they come with their downsides, like rampant amounts of racism, misogyny and other societal ills that the writers all took for granted.
For instance, all those jungle stories involve white heroes who enter exotic lands and often triumph over the darker-skinned natives by taking advantage of their natural superstitions and quack beliefs.
I say all that because, of late, it feels like I’ve wandered into one of those cheesy pulp narratives in the waking light of day.
Only, it’s not cartoonishly ignorant aboriginal peoples who are mystified by modern science and terrified by their own inborn taboos and superstitions.
No, it’s everyday people right here in my own community. And I’m getting sort of sick of it.
I walked into Walmart on Tuesday and was told by an employee I would need to wear a mask next time I entered due to the rising fears of the delta variant.
Now, like most people of sound mind and common sense, I have been vaccinated and don’t have much direct fear of COVID-19. Sure, breakthrough cases can occur, but them’s the breaks. I feel relatively safe going out and about these days.
But all around me are my craven community neighbors, the ones who refuse to get the vaccine out of fear or paranoia or political animus. They’re convinced refusing a potentially life-saving vaccine is some sort of gesture for freedom, rather than the act of sticking their heads in the sand and pretending the pandemic never happened at all.
It’s disgusting. And it’s only making those people look foolish.
The threat of COVID-19 was supposed to be relatively inert by now. A population of majority vaccinated people would reduce the spread of the virus greatly and those who did catch it would be less likely to experience the worst of the disease.
Instead, we’re working at half strength in many places. Georgia has less than 50% of its population vaccinated, putting some people at risk just so others can thumb their noses at Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
Hope they’re still willing to do so from hospital beds.
Get the vaccine, people. Stop acting like caricatures from yesteryear. Save us all a lot of grief and get the shot.
