You better watch out, not cry, or pout! Despite our new normal of physical isolating, Santa Claus is still coming to town.
So put that smile on your face, grab a pen and paper to note as you learn about recognizing Christmas in July.
The history of this recognition happened 87 years ago at a Christmas-themed summer camp for girls in North Carolina, a state which borders Georgia’s northeastern corner. During this July, the campers would wrap presents, exchange gifts, make fake snow, and sing carols. These campers put on an entire Christmas event. Today it’s a long-held tradition.
Christmas in July is now a marketer’s midyear persuasion to get us thinking and spending in the name of Christmas. OK, now follow me back to Walton County so I can share a few tasks to consider for Christmas in July.
The first task, which is a new entry, is to make Christmas-themed face masks. Head over to your local craft store and pickup fabric and creative supplies. Remember no-sew face masks can be made too with just a few basic supplies. Ignite that entrepreneurial-spirit and get a jump on a potential hottest craft. For example, get creative and tell the story through your masks about Jesus being the reason for the season.
Another task is to plan a family photo shoot using Christmas-themed backdrops. Begin this month with gathering your items such as Christmas clothing and sorting through stored away Christmas artifacts to make this photo shoot special.
Don’t wait; browse stores this month for creative items. It’s never too early to gather the family for a photo shoot. Just simply tell the loved ones it’s Christmas in July.
To engage the kids in your family, be it yours, grands or friends, have them work on their Dear Santa letter. Embedded in this task is the opportunity for kids to polish their writing skills and for you to review their wish list and get a start on shopping. On the other hand, knowing the contents of this letter will help you persuade the young writer to select another item such as a less expensive one. Later this year, be on the lookout for newspapers (hint, hint) to request submittal of Dear Santa letters. I can see the excitement on your kid’s face when you tell them his or her Dear Santa letter was in the newspaper! So, get busy now with assisting your young writer in composing the ideal letter to the man in the red suit who shows up in December with gifts!
Finally, the last task is to gather family and friends for a virtual movie watch party of Christmas-themed movies for the entire month! Most of the streaming providers now have year-around Christmas movies. It’s a wrap!
Let’s not wait until the holiday rush later this year, get started now. Make your list and check it twice so you can close out the year nice!
One thing that’s a given during this new normal: Christmas is coming!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.