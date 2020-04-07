Mr. Rogers taught us that when times are scary, it’s important to look for the helpers.
In these uncertain days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a lot to fear: our health, economic losses, emotional trauma … the list goes on.
But you can help local citizens who are bearing the brunt of the impact.
The United Way of Walton County has established the Crisis Response & Recovery Fund, to help families and people across the community who, because of the pandemic, need access to critical resources and services like food, rent assistance and more.
Your donations go to three important local agencies: Shepherd’s Staff, which provides home-delivered meals in the Loganville area; the Walton County Senior Citizens Council, which is taking meals or offering drive-up service to older residents; and FISH, which is delivering meals to children suddenly affected by the closing of schools.
The help is real, but so is the opportunity. Reach out today by visiting unitedwayofwalton.org or mailing a donation to United Way of Walton County, P.O. Box 582, Monroe, GA 30655. (Make sure to note on the check it’s for the Crisis Fund.)
Everyone’s hurting, but everyone can help, even a little. Please consider it.