Chris Bridges birthday

The Walton Tribune’s Chris Bridges welcomed his 52nd birthday on Saturday. Here he is shown during a much earlier birthday with his maternal grandfather, Roy Bowden.

Birthdays have never been that big of a deal for me. 

Oh, I’m sure I probably enjoyed them until the time I was 10 or so, but, to me in 2023, a birthday is just another day on the calendar. “You are the age you are,” has always been a favorite saying of mine.

