Faced with the first major test of his year-old administration, Gov. Brian Kemp is earning high marks.
While the federal government’s messaging has at times been all over the map, Georgia has been another story. The state has been proactive and honest with citizens.
Led by Kemp, state officials have told citizens exactly how many of their fellow Georgians are sick or might be and what the government is doing about. News alerts from Atlanta remind Georgians the overall risk is low, but it’s not zero. There are things we can do to minimize the risk of getting sick, and if we do, it’s good to know there is a public health apparatus in place to respond.
Certainly it caused some heartburn to learn nearby Hard Labor Creek State Park would be used to house some patients. But, the state has dealt with this in a forthright manner that earns Kemp and other decision-makers the benefit of the doubt.
There are still a lot of questions left on this test, but to this point, Georgia’s getting all A’s.