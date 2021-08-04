I alternate between the facepalm — that motion you make when something you hear is so maddening, so frustrating, that you can’t do anything but rest your forehead in the palm of your hand — and stifle screams.
It happened Monday when our congressman tweeted about the pandemic.
He asked, “How many times are they going to move the goalposts?”
The last two milestones he mentioned are, “We won’t be safe til there’s a vaccine” and “The vaccine isn’t enough, wear a mask again.”
How many times are they going to move the goalposts?🏆 2 weeks to flatten the curve 🏆 30 days to stop the spread🏆 100 day mask challenge🏆 We won't be safe til there's a vaccine🏆 The vaccine isn't enough, wear a mask again— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) August 2, 2021
Commasplice aside, this is ridiculous — especially coming from someone who hours earlier had been defiant about the quarantines that no one is requiring.
You know who hasn’t taken the vaccine? Hice.
Lots of other people haven’t either, just as they didn’t do the other things suggested in his tweet: 30 days of social distancing, wearing a mask for 100 days last year and all that kind of stuff.
Last weekend, our peers honored us for our work at the state press convention. I had another facepalm moment.
A slideshow of winning newspapers showed an editorial I wrote in March 2020. The headline was a quote by Gov. Brian Kemp: “We are in this fight together.”
The second was on a column from five months later: “We never had the will to fight the pandemic.”
We sure as shootin’ had the will to politicize it though, and to play victim. I just hope no more people really fall victim to it.
Get your vaccine. Wear a mask when you’re in a high-risk situation. We’re going to have to live with the coronavirus, and pandering, for some time to come.
