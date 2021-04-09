I don’t have to tell you the 2022 elections in Georgia will be off-the-charts weird.
We could have a rematch between Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock will try to hold his Senate seat in a test of just how blue Georgia really is.
And closer to home, we’ll have an open seat in Congress with Rep. Jody Hice making a Donald Trump-endorsed run for secretary of state.
Already Dr. Paul Broun, Hice’s predecessor, is in the mix for the 10th District seat, but no other major candidates have announced.
The race will be expensive, likely requiring $1 million or more to mount a serious campaign — maybe twice what Hice had to spend to win it in 2014.
Complicating matters is the fact we don’t even know how the district lines will fall. I’m hearing it will be late autumn before the General Assembly reconvenes for a special session on redistricting based on the 2020 census.
Don’t be surprised to see Walton County’s solid red base of Republican voters carved up to try and dilute the Democratic stronghold of nearby areas, like the 7th District. Walton was in the 7th before the last round of redistricting, but then Gwinnett County was a GOP stronghold, sending Duluth Republican — and FairTax champion — John Linder to Washington.
Now Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux holds the 7th. And while officially the goal of redistricting is to create racially balanced territories, you can bet the Republican majority at the Gold Dome would love to grab a seat or two back for their side.
The bottom line: 2022 is going to be strange enough and the road to get there is only going to get bumpier between now and then.
