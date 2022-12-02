Want to know something weird about me?
No, not that weird, dial it back, please.
I have never flown on a commercial airplane before.
I’ve been in various flying contraptions before, much of it as part of my job here at The Walton Tribune.
I’ve flown in a variety of helicopters. I’ve taken flight in small, single-engine airplanes.
But the traditional jumbo jet you board at the airport? Never done it.
Well, until now, at least.
At the time I’m writing this, my record of staying on the ground at the airport will be nearly over. By the time you read this, I’ll likely be in the air a second time, on my way back from my maiden voyage through the friendly skies.
This year, for Thanksgiving, I’m heading to Pennsylvania, where the cadet branch of the family lives, there to spend the week with my youngest sibling, wife and offspring.
For a variety of reasons, they won’t be able to make it down for Christmas this year, so I decided to finally return the many trips they’ve taken down to us and visit them up there to celebrate both Thanksgiving and an early Christmas.
I’m looking forward to the visit (a visit I’ll have concluded by the time this hits print — these early deadlines are warping my sense of space and time as I worry about proper verb tenses).
I cant say I’m as excited about flying.
I’m not afraid of air travel. I’ve always enjoyed by previous jaunts into the sky, and I have no phobias of heights or excessive worries about crashes.
No, I’ve just heard all the horror stories about poor air travel experiences — bad seating, bad food, bad service. Being stuck in economy class due to my budgetary limitations isn’t likely to improve matters.
It probably won’t matter, at least on the flight up, which will be so late I’ll probably sleep through most of the barely 2-hour flight anyway. It’s not like I’m traveling halfway around the world this way.
And I’m sure it will beat driving, which would have taken nearly 12 hours to get me from Monroe up to the Philadelphia area. Not a trip I can undertake on my own in one go, certainly.
I’m traveling as light as possible, to avoid having to deal with airline fees and security checkpoint nonsense, too.
But still, my anticipation of airport annoyances and midflight shenanignas persists.
I’m trying to deflect such thoughts with visions of turkey and gravy, instead, and holiday gift-giving as we celebrate a handful of birthdays and Christmas while we’re all together.
And by remembering that it’s all relatively transitory. After all, at this moment, as you are reading this in my future, I’m already back in Georgia on the ground, all the problems safely behind me. Writing, it seems, really is a form of time travel.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
