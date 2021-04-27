I’ve found there are always going to be people who come in and out of our lives. The ones who leave lasting impressions on me, however, often change my perceptions. And, they do it with kindness.
Maya Angelou summed it up neatly: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
I had the privilege of meeting some of these kind people in Walton County when writing stories about everyday heroes for The Tribune’s 2021 Visions magazine. They have a knack for making other people feel valued.
Dr. Andrea Hill of Monroe Pediatrics is one such person. There’s much to admire about Dr. Hill, aside from her unfailing dedication to her patients.
She is a widow and a mom. Which means she, like many professional women today, carry on caring for their families and serving their communities despite their own personal tragedies and challenges.
Dr. Hill connected with patients and others via social media. She is a strong woman precisely because she allowed herself to show vulnerability during the difficult and frightening year of COVID-19.
I also admire Dr. Hill for standing up for science and truth even though she risked her reputation and practice doing so.
Dr. Hill is someone I would want my daughter and daughter-in-law — both amazing young women in their own right — to emulate. I’ve no doubt Dr. Hill’s daughters will grow up to blaze their own impactful paths.
There were countless Walton citizens who generously gave of their time, talent and wallets this year to help the helpers and I gladly interviewed a few of them as well.
Pastor Jeff Merritt seems to practice what he preaches and his congregants certainly seemed to listen to his sermons. I know a lot of our area churches reached out and did what they could for one another. They put their religious teachings into action. This is how it is supposed to be – no harsh judgment or hypocrisy, just compassion. This too is a lesson.
Aside from meeting folks through our Visions magazine preparations, our everyday reporting exposes us hometown journalists to admirable people.
I spoke to Cindy Little, the executive director for the nonprofit FISH, about the former Conestoga mobile home park. Little and her organization tirelessly strive week in and week out to help those less fortunate. Little’s spiritual devotion and compassion for our disenfranchised citizens are exemplary.
I was impressed this past month by one young woman’s desire to make positive change. I’m speaking about FORM (Fighting Oppression & Racism in Monroe) president BreAnn Robinson. It’s not easy to willingly take on a leadership role especially when waging an uphill battle in the long-term struggle for civil rights. I hope more people of all backgrounds try to hear what Ms. Robinson has to say before shutting out her voice. You don’t have to agree with every opinion “from the other side”; just start a meaningful dialogue — preferably a discussion held in respectful, quiet tones without any angry shouting.
There are two other community leaders I would describe as “teddy bears” though they might not appreciate that label. In my opinion they are both big guys with big hearts: Walton County EMS Director Ronnie Almand and Social Circle police Chief Willie Brinkley.
Aside from being courteous, these men live and breathe service to community. Their jobs place a lot of stress on them and the first responders under their command. They continue to strive to improve their respective departments and hold their staffs to a high standard. If I ever need their services, and I hope I don’t, I can at least be confident that I would receive the best care and protection possible.
In short, thank these folks more and criticize them less. Remember what you say and how it makes other people feel.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.