I am running for Superior Court judge to give back to the community where I have spent my life.
I was born and raised here in the Alcovy Circuit. My parents, Walter and Olivia (Peggy) Grier raised me to value education and public service. My mom taught elementary school for more than 30 years in Social Circle. I graduated with honors in 1991 from Social Circle High School and was class president. In 1995, I graduated from the University of Georgia and earned my Juris Doctorate from Mercer University in 1998.
My husband, Marcellus McCamy, and I have been married for 20 years. We have two children, University of Georgia freshman Nala and Nolan, a sophomore in the Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School.
I have practiced law in Georgia for more than 20 years, as a prosecutor and civil attorney. I currently serve as chief assistant district attorney for the Henry County district attorney’s office, where I supervise more than 40 employees. My work with Project Safe Neighborhood, a partnership with the United States attorney’s office for the Northern District of Georgia, has been successful in prosecuting dangerous and violent offenders and removing them from the community. I also train new assistant district attorneys on professionalism, ethics and advocacy at Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia courses.
I have served as an assistant district attorney for the Fulton and DeKalb counties district attorney’s offices, prosecuting hundreds of cases, including murder, child molestation, rape, drug trafficking, armed robbery, public corruption, gangs and other felonies.
Prior to becoming a prosecutor, I worked as an associate attorney for the insurance defense firm previously named Hall, Booth, Smith and Slover, P.C., and the general practice firm of Lisa R. Roberts and Associates, P.C. I have the experience of managing my own law practice.
In private practice, I handled matters involving criminal, family, personal injury, estate planning, contracts and real estate law. Additionally, I taught paralegal students at Atlanta Metropolitan Technical College.
I serve as president of the Beyond the Bar Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarships to students in Walton, Newton and Rockdale. I also am co-chair of the Newton County Domestic Violence Task Force and a board member for the Newton County Boys and Girls Club. I am a member of the Kiwanis Club of Covington, the Newton Chamber of Commerce, NewRock Legal Society, Walton and Newton counties’ bar associations and various other professional organizations. I am an active member of Springfield Baptist Church, where I serve in various ministries, including co-leader of the Couples Ministry.
I understand that each file that comes before me is a real person and my decisions have real life consequences. I am committed to upholding the law, treating people with dignity and respect, and running an efficient courtroom. I have chosen to live and raise my family here because I love my home. I want to maintain the stability and integrity of the courts that shape my community by becoming the next Superior Court judge.