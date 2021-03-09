As a civil libertarian, the mere thought of any book being banned makes my blood boil.
That also goes for movies, records, television shows, political commentators and the like. My philosophy has always been, “If you don’t like it, don’t look at it, listen to it, etc.”
It seems like a simple approach but, of course, it doesn’t always work that way.
Whenever I hear of a book being banned (for whatever the reason) the first image my mind conjures up is Nazi Germany. Why anyone would want to be compared to that is beyond me.
The recent controversy about a handful of Dr. Seuss books also makes the Libertarian side of me cringe. This is not about letting a book (or books) go out of print because they aren’t selling. Rather, it’s because someone, somewhere decided the images contained within the pages of the vintage books were no longer “politically correct” and might offend some.
My best response is, “When did we gain the right to not be offended?”
What baffles me is the thought that people can’t handle an image in a book. Almost any book written decades ago had some material which likely would not be accepted today. We know that but we are treated as if we aren’t smart enough to figure it out.
It’s why books from decades ago often appear on potential ban lists.
It is a similar song, different verse in terms of classic movies such as “Gone With the Wind” or “Song of the South.” Any movie from the Southern view of the Civil War or a film about a time when slavery was legal in this country does not represent the values and beliefs of today.
Does that mean all images of the Civil War should be banned from history books? Does closing our eyes and burying our heads in the sand make certain historical facts disappear and be forgotten? Hardly.
The fact we have reached the point in this country where someone such as Dr. Seuss can be vilified is a very sad state. Why do we allow ourselves to be treated as children where certain people have to hide certain books, publications and movies from us?
Are we no longer going to be allowed watch “The Grinch Stole Christmas” because the story was created by Dr. Seuss?
So now Dr. Seuss books are being taken out of circulation but an infamous current song by Cardi B wins an award. (For the record, I am not for banning that song either as its lyrics simply remind me of something middle school boys would laugh about. I know because I once was a middle school boy.)
To not be able to look a vintage book, written by Dr. Seuss or anyone else for that matter, and realize that it was written in a different time in a different world shows a lack of understanding which is almost as dangerous as censorship itself.
It was truly ironic that the news of the Dr. Seuss books came out during a week when many elementary school children were dressing up as characters he created.
A favorite quote of mine on the subject says, “censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself.”
Surely in the year 2021 we have bigger fish to fry than worrying about a book published before most of us were born. Those who try to say it’s not a big deal to do away with a book truly need to spend more time reading. In fact, you better get started before those titles are a thing of the past as well.
