This is a tale of two women, one alive living in Salem, Massachusetts, the other now deceased, from the Kenilworth neighborhood of Washington, D.C.
One is 94 years old. The other would have been 94- as well, but died two years ago.
Both had five children, both devoted mothers, both very devout, both tenacious and resilient. Unfortunately, there the similarities end.
This is a story of two radically different Americas. Edie is white. Blanche was Black.
Edie lost her husband 10 years ago. Blanche lost hers when she was 35-years-old. Edie drove her car until she was 90. Blanche never had a driver’s license.
Each of these remarkable women was dealt a very different hand in life. Their circumstances and ZIP codes tell strikingly dissimilar stories.
Edie is the last of my family’s multigenerational friends. Blanche and her family were an unexpected gift to me as part of my Peace Corps Brazil training at Georgetown University the summer of 1966.
As part of that training, we were sent to live and work for four weeks in Black neighborhoods in the D.C. area, learning skills of urban community development. Another trainee and I were sent to live with Blanche and her four children in Kenilworth, on the border of Maryland.
In her subsidized apartment building, Jim and I slept in the bedroom of two of her younger sons, Kenneth, age 8, and Timothy, age 4. They bunked with their older brother Tracy, age 18. Elaine, 12 years old, slept with Blanche. Peace Corps paid Blanche a stipend for giving us shelter, but she was most courageous welcoming us into her home. We were to provide our own meals and help them from time to time.
When Jim and I met the family, Blanche was already a widow and even more tragic, her oldest, Valerie, had been raped and murdered shortly after Blanche’s husband died of a heart attack at the age of 37! Blanche was still deeply grieving when we met her.
Jim and I were the only white people in Kenilworth and with the exception of one incident, I felt very safe and especially welcomed. It was indeed one of the most remarkable experiences of my life.
When Jim and I would return late from a community meeting and turned on the light in the kitchen, we were greeted by dozens of roaches scampering. Blanche was neat and the kitchen clean, but the roaches had been living there long before she and the kids arrived. Any small speck of food attracted a gathering once the lights were turned off. On occasion gunshots could be heard in the distance.
After returning from Brazil, I visited Blanche and her family a few times over the years. I was happy to send Blanche money from time to time. She often wrote long descriptive letters reporting of her children’s goings-on and her hope for Black America. I called her a couple of times a year. I admired her strength, intelligence and will to survive. She was an incredibly beautiful woman inside and out.
Less than 10 years after I stayed with Blanche and her family, Elaine was killed in an automobile accident. I visited Tracy and his family when he was 35 years old. That handsome and fit 18-year-old young man had put on a lot of weight as a bus driver. Two years later Blanche wrote painfully reporting that Tracy, at the same age as his father, died of a heart attack.
Six years ago, Kenneth was visiting his mom and left in the early evening to return home. Approaching his parked car, he had a major heart attack and died right there. A neighbor found him, called 911 and knocked on Blanche’s door.
Only Timothy remains.
The last two times I called her, she did not know who I was, but spoke some of her life and the current challenges she was facing. The last time I saw Blanche was during a trip to D.C. in 2003. She insisted she prepare lunch for us. I drove to Blanche’s apartment in Mount Rainer, Maryland, and enjoyed her delicious lasagna listening to her captivating stories.
Edie and her husband, who worked at GE for 40 years, raised their children to find their own paths and be successful embracing a solid work ethic. They expected them to seek higher education towards creating the best careers for themselves.
Blanche, being so traumatized by her mid-30s, cultivated an expectation that her sons not go too far in order to help her … and especially, not to become a murder statistic. Finding employment was a first priority. Whatever education might be obtained could follow, but it was never center stage.
Blanche came to live in a sort of cocoon. Edie has lived connected to the world and the people she loves. She has never experienced financial scarcity.
Blanche lived her entire life with multiple scarcities. Two of Edie’s constant companions have been her sense of humor and her laughter. Blanche seldom laughed with the passing years.
On a rare occasion I asked Blanche how she made sense of losing three, then four of her children. I heard from a place deep inside where her steadfast faith resided and from which, emanated not one ounce of anger or bitterness or self-pity. In so many words she communicated that God knew she could and would handle it … she would be strong enough. And she was.
What pains me most about Blanche and her family is that none of them had big dreams or aspirations for themselves. Surviving in the hood was the best they could hope for.
