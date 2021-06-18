In keeping with the tributes to Father’s Day, I wanted to add a tribute to my father, P.N. “Bo” Briscoe Jr., a Monroe native and businessman for many years.
Bo, as he was known to all his friends and business associates, was born in Monroe on Oct. 13, 1905, the eldest of five children of Blanche Landers and Pierce Nowell Briscoe, whose families were pioneer Monroe citizens.
Attending the Monroe public schools, Bo was a graduate of the Class of 1923, whose classmates included the late Ernest Camp Jr., W.C. Aycock and Sara Roane (Mrs. Eugene Kelly), and beloved Monroe nurse Lizzie Jackson.
Named early on as class poet, Bo wrote a number of poems for the class over the years and his last poem for the group was given at the class’s 45-year reunion in 1968.
Bo attended the University of Georgia and was a member of the Kappa Alpha social fraternity. In 1928, he spent several months in New Orleans learning about the cotton business from his uncle, James Van Buren Gresham.
Returning to Monroe he began assisting his father in the family’s business, P.N. Briscoe, Cotton Merchant, located on the second floor of the old Walton Hotel building. This building held a special affection for both he and his father as it was the first place his father had lodgings on the third floor when he came to Monroe from Athens in the late 1800s.
When the hotel closed, the second floor became business establishments and his father occupied four large rooms on the second floor for his cotton business.
In June 1929, he wed Miss Evelyn Coker of Roswell, Georgia, who was nursing at Emory University Hospital. They returned to Monroe and lived for a while at the family home place on Edwards Street before striking out on their own.
After living in several apartments and a house on Bold Springs Avenue along with welcoming their first child in 1936, a daughter, Evelyn Diane, they built a home on a newly developed area of Walton Street in 1939 owned by Marshall Pollock, named Walton Circle, when Diane was 3 years old. At that time there were only two other homes on the new area belonging to the Jake Launius and Dr. Philip R. Stewart families. As it turned out Dr. Stewart and Evelyn were graduating classmates at Emory in 1928 and the families would become close friends.
Two of Bo’s favorite past times were golf and fishing. In the ’30s and ’40s he was an avid golfer who, with friends Bob Nowell Jr., Marshall Pollock, Jake Launius, Paul Launius, Preston Adams, Felker Lewis, Harry Ray, George Felker, Henry Tichenor, Ed Almand Jr., D.I. Pirkle, Caldwell McGarity and A.C. Mobley, played many a round of golf both in Monroe and Athens. He was one of those whose love and appreciation of the game helped others begin the Monroe Golf Course back in the day.
An avid fisherman, he and his fishing buddies Jim Dial, Henry Shores, Ben Adams, Ralph Towler, Frank Mears, John Aycock and Eugene Kelly would strike out to St. Marks, Florida, Lake Rutledge or Clark Hill in search of the biggest fish in the lakes. His tenacity in landing what he referred to as “the king of the lake” came to fruition several years prior to his death when he caught what he considered the “jewel” of Clark Hill, which he had mounted on a walnut plaque and was proudly displayed in his office.
Many of the fish he caught were always dressed and passed along to friends and neighbors in town.
Bo’s business acumen was widely known among his business associates. His friend and classmate Ernest Camp Jr. cited his high integrity and fairness when it came to dealing with the farmers who brought their cotton to his office. The esteem which the farmers throughout Walton County felt for him was an obvious factor in they sold him more of their cotton than other cotton merchant in town. In the summer bushels of peaches, corn, beans and other vegetables would always find their way into the kitchen of our house thanks to the generosity of the farmers, his friends. In the fall there would always be a couple of country hams passed along to age gracefully in the basement of the house, awaiting just the right time to be sliced and shared with friends.
Having joined the Monroe Kiwanis Club in the 1930s, he was elected president of the group in 1945 and led a very successful polio drive during that year.
Being raised in the Methodist Church, Bo was a devoted and steadfast member, never missing a Sunday service and when former pastors would return to town to hold a revival, they knew when they looked out in the congregation they would see their friend’s face showing his support, respect and friendship for his former pastors.
After serving many years as a steward of the church, in 1969 he was honored by accepting an invitation from Sid Wheeler, the chairman of the board of trustees, to become a member of the board, an honor he cherished.
Christmas was one of Bo’s favorite holidays. In the days leading up to Dec. 25, his office would be overflowing with wrapped packages ready to be taken home and put under the tree. His joy came not from what he was given but in seeing the happiness and surprise from what he had given his family and friends. I still have letters from many of his friends expressing their joy and appreciation of being remembered by him at Christmas, three especially; Mrs. Lewis Candler (Mary) Radford, who was one of his teachers as a child; George W. Felker III, and Louelle and Buddy Conyers, longtime friends as well as employees of his parents when he was a young man.
On Feb. 26, 1970, Bo died suddenly at his office from a massive heart attack. It was said if he been asked where he would like to be when his time came his reply would have been to be at his office, a place of many happy memories and a piece of Monroe history.
Honoring the consummate businessman he was, Dr. James W. Segars, in his eulogy to his friend at his funeral, referred to his business ethics akin to St. Francis of Assisi. He said when St. Francis was asked what he would do if he knew this would be his last day on earth, he responded that he would continue working in his garden, just as Bo continued working at his office.
It has been 51 years since my father’s death and never a day passes I don’t remember him in some way; remembering a comment he made, his wry sense of humor, looking at his photo or striving to make sure some aspect of my life would be something he would be proud of.
As one of his friends told me at his funeral, “They don’t make men any better than your father; you have a great heritage to live up to.”
I hope in some ways I have made him happy over the years as I honor him on Father’s Day.
