My colleagues and I resumed our legislative business on Monday, March 15.
During the 10th week of the 2021 legislative session, more Senate bills made their way out of their assigned House committees and were voted on in the House Chamber. We also convened for a joint session this week with some of our Senate colleagues to hear Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton deliver the annual State of the Judiciary address.
Legislative Day 40, or Sine Die, is quickly approaching, but there is still much more work to be done before we adjourn on March 31.
State of the Judiciary
On March 16, Chief Justice Melton delivered his third and final State of the Judiciary address, which is an opportunity for the legislature to receive an update on what Georgia’s courts have accomplished during the previous year and what lies ahead for our judicial branch.
During his speech, Chief Justice Melton reflected on his upcoming retirement from the Supreme Court, where he has served for the last 16 years. He also announced the Supreme Court unanimously voted to name presiding Justice David Nahmias, who also joined us for the address, as the next chief justice.
Throughout the pandemic and the statewide judiciary emergency, the courts have remained open to address essential functions and critical cases, such as domestic abuse restraining orders, criminal bond hearings, mental health commitment hearings and cases where an immediate liberty or safety concern was present.
Under the direction of Chief Justice Melton and the state’s Judicial Council, state courts and the Supreme Court have transitioned to video conferencing as a safer alternative to in-person proceedings, among other necessary rule changes to get our courts to a fully functioning capacity during the pandemic.
As a result of the pandemic, criminal and civil jury trials have been suspended for most of the last year due to the number of people involved and the length of such trials. However, suspending these trials created a backlog within the judicial system, and although the trial suspension was lifted in recent weeks, the backlog continues to grow, and it could take the courts up to three years to catch up on these trials.
Due to the backlog of cases, the state’s statutory speedy trial deadline has been temporarily suspended under the statewide judiciary emergency, but Chief Justice Melton urged the General Assembly to champion legislation to address this issue long term.
To that end, my colleagues and I passed Senate Bill 163 last week to provide a solution to the court’s handling of backlogged cases. When the statewide judiciary emergency eventually ends, SB 163 would allow chief judges of Georgia’s superior court judicial circuits or state courts to continue to suspend statutory speedy trial deadlines until the deadlines could be reasonably met.
The bill includes a sunset date of June 20, 2023, to specifically target this backlog, but the chief justice of the Supreme Court would also have the ability to reinstate the speedy trial requirements at his or her discretion before this sunset date.
This bill is a top priority to the Judicial Council and Georgia’s superior and state courts this session, and I am confident this legislation will extend necessary support to the courts as they work through the case backlog over the next few years.
Improving education
The House overwhelmingly passed SB 88, which offers several innovative solutions meant to strengthen the teacher pipeline for Georgia schools.
First, SB 88 would allow the Georgia teacher of the year to serve as adviser ex-officio to the State Board of Education, ensuring our best teachers can help guide this important agency. Additionally, this bill would require local school systems to support a nontraditional teacher certification pathway for veterans to become certified teachers.
This legislation would also revise the state’s tiered evaluation system for teachers to allow schools to focus their observational resources towards teachers who need more support in the classroom.
SB 88 would also require the Georgia Professional Standards Commission to create innovative programs to promote teacher education programs at Georgia’s historically black colleges and universities.
Finally, this legislation would direct the PSC to provide aspiring teachers with increased coursework in differentiated instruction and reading fundamentals, which would better prepare new teachers before they enter the classroom. This Senate measure would ensure Georgia is recruiting and retaining the brightest educators for our students and work to steer Georgia schools in the best direction for years to come.
Helping the victims of human trafficking
We also gave final passage last week to SB 34 to support survivors of human trafficking as they rebuild their lives in Georgia. In addition to victims of family violence, SB 34 would also allow human trafficking victims to petition for a name change “under seal,” which means these petitions would be processed by the court confidentially and would not become a part of public record.
Not only would this legislation provide privacy and peace of mind to these survivors, it would also allow them to remain safe and protected from those who exploited them. This legislation would work in lockstep with the House’s recent legislative efforts to restore justice and wellbeing to survivors of human trafficking, and SB 34 has now been sent to the governor’s office to be signed into law.
Other action
The House also passed:
- SB 140, which would authorize the state to dedicate a monument in honor of former Gov. Zell Bryan Miller at the state Capitol using private funds;
- SB 143, which would correct a reference in the statutory affidavit of nonpayment for mechanics and materialmen;
- SB 168, which would allow the board of directors of a Georgia corporation to hold annual and special shareholder meetings wholly or partially by means of remote communication unless otherwise provided by the corporation’s bylaws or articles of incorporation;
- SB 169, which would allow public procurement officers to accept surety bonds with electronic signatures and electronic corporate seals, as long as the signature and seal comply with the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act and other Georgia code;
- SB 182, which would require counties, municipalities and consolidated governments to treat fence detection systems the same in zoning and permitting matters as alarm systems and prohibit these government entities from prohibiting the installation or use of fence detection systems that comply with Georgia code;
- and SB 210, which would allow and provide guidelines for the issuance, regulation and usage of digital license plates for motor vehicles.
Sprint to the finish
After this busy week, we only have five legislative days remaining this session.
We’ll return next week to vote on more Senate bills on the House floor, as well as give final approval to House bills that were amended by the Senate.
Even with the end of session in sight, I hope to continue to hear what you think about legislative matters that impact our community and our state. You may reach me directly at 404-656-0177, or by email at tom.kirby@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative for House District 114.
