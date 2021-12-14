Well, I changed my mind about the annual office Christmas party.
I guess I came off like a Grinch with last week’s column. I had several people, including incoming Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles, kid me about not liking holiday parties.
I will admit they’re not boring when surrounded by fun-loving people. We had a blast this past weekend at my employer’s bash and at a dinner to recognize Porterdale’s dedicated Police Department — not to mention attending a Christmas tuba concert at the old gym in Porterdale on Sunday.
The Walton Tribune and Covington News’ staffers work hard in an industry that often brings us government watchdogs both reward and stress-induced ulcers and other anxiety-driven maladies. So it wasn’t surprising to see everyone immediately relax and indulge in some friendly competition at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center in Loganville.
Frank and I hadn’t bowled in seven years, but gave it a go nonetheless. Frank did fairly well. I had the lowest score on the board, but had fun anyway. Lee Ann Avery, the circulation director and ad rep at The News, had the top score. Alicia Goolsby, legals clerk at The News, came in as a strong second. News Editor Tom Spigolon — who said he hadn’t bowled in 30 years — managed a decent score somewhere in the middle of our group.
The buffet of heavy hors d’oeuvres, like spinach dip, mozzarella sticks, quesadillas and sliders, was tasty too. I don’t drink alcohol, but Stars and Strikes seemed to have a decent assortment of cocktails and beer for those who did choose to imbibe.
After most everyone bowled a game, several of our coworkers and their spouses tried their hand at ax throwing. Allison Graham, who is married to Patrick Graham, the owner of our newspapers, got at least one bulls-eye. And, no, she wasn’t aiming at her husband. Tribune News Editor Stephen Milligan proudly posed for a cellphone pic when his ax found its center mark. Frank and I were content to watch from the peanut gallery. My husband’s wrist is in a brace, so we’ll have to try the trendy mountain man skill at another time. I understand both Monroe and Covington have local downtown venues that offer ax throwing. They are The Southern Ox on South Madison Ave in Monroe and Axe Town on Church Street in Covington.
Saturday, we attended a potluck Christmas dinner for the Porterdale Police Department. The occasion marked one year since Frank and I moved into our Newton County home. When we attended the PPD holiday dinner in 2020, we had literally just come from unloading the moving truck at our new house. It’s been mostly a good year, despite the pandemic, and one that flew by. Everyone agreed this year’s gathering topped last year’s, as the mayor and most of the city’s council members showed their support by attending. Genuine support from elected officials mean a lot to city employees, especially first responders who put their lives on the line every day.
There was one somber note on Saturday during the blessing before the meal. PPD chaplain Pastor Phillip Bone prayed for those impacted by the recent powerful tornadoes that devastated communities like ours across six states. (I’ve no doubt the people of Newton and Walton counties will step up to assist, in one way or another.) Bone’s church, Grace Baptist, kindly offered us the use of their social hall to hold the holiday dinner.
We participated in a White Elephant gift exchange that netted some fierce steals and a bit of laughter. Frank and I took home some fabulous gifts; a painting by Porterdale Mayor and artist Arline Chapman and a kitchen knife set. Both items will be daily reminders we made the right decision to settle here.
On Sunday afternoon we huddled in our winter coats for an outdoor Christmas Tuba concert at the old gym in Porterdale, a uniquely historical landmark whose roof is the open sky.
Porterdale City Councilman Lowell Chambers and conductor Alan Fowler coordinated the family-friendly event. I was glad that some folks there could actually sing well when Frank and I — who do not sing well — joined in singing multiple Christmas carols.
I can’t speak for everyone, because 2020 was a really tough year for many, but my family members and I are trying to live with gratitude and enjoy life more now than we did even before the pandemic. Again, we were fortunate not to have experienced the losses some people did, and we are able to safely gather together this year.
So, however you celebrate Yuletide, this traditional Christmas carol’s lyrics sum up my sentiments perfectly to our readers: “Good tidings we bring to you and your kin; we wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!”
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
