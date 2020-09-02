We didn’t have iPhones for the lovely Carla to show me the picture she’d found of a dog on Petfinder.
That’s because it was 2003, and Steve Jobs’ big invention was just someone’s idea.
Instead, the photo was on a desktop computer in our home office, and I had to admit, the photo she found was pretty cute.
We were in the market for a dog, being newlyweds. After all, isn’t that what you do? You get married, you buy your first house and you become pet owners.
The only problem is, Petfinder’s idea of finding a pet near you was quite a wide radius. But when you’re young and in love, be it a man with a woman, or when that woman is in love with a dog, off you go. In my case, it was from our northeast Alabama home to the Cumberland Plateau of southern Tennessee.
That’s where the shelter with young Penny and her sisters, Prudence and Penelope, were found.
Penny supposedly had the best personality of the three, and she definitely was the cutest. But it was going to be my call.
And to be honest, we didn’t get off to a good start, through no fault of the dog.
I arrived at the shelter only to find Penny and her sisters were in quarantine — and this was way before quarantine was cool. It seems Prudence and Penelope had been bitten by a mouse.
I had to follow a shelter worker to a vet’s office in Decherd to find this poor sequestered animal. But when I got there, oh, what a sweet girl I found.
They gave me a few minutes to get to know this dog I’d driven to meet. I held the tiny little fuzzball in my arms and she looked up at me and just was so sweet.
It was as if she knew she was home. I was over the moon.
I called home on my Nokia phone — the one you played Snake on — to tell Carla we were coming home.
It took Penny a little while to get to know us. At the time, Carla worked from home, which helped us train the new puppy, but also helped the puppy train us.
That helped us bond, which was great since she had some pretty terrible health problems, namely a congenital case of the mange. I had no idea that was such a thing, but that cute little black dot in the top of her head went away as her hair gradually fell out, despite being not 6 months old.
Honestly, I was certain she wouldn’t make it. And when our vet did find treatment, it caused depression. Sure, she told us that might be a side effect, but I thought little of it until my dog just moped.
It was so sad.
But, the medicine worked and Penny rallied, as she did past getting bitten by a neighbor’s unchained dog in 2012.
There’s no reason she should still be with us, but here she is.
I’m not sure what ever became of Prudence and Penelope. I hope they’ve made their people as happy as Carla and I have been with Penny.
We’re definitely in the twilight years now. Her hearing is gone — or maybe that’s just her desire to listen. And signs of old age are definitely there. But sometimes that sweet little puppy is still there too, and we cling to those moments and thank God for dogs we don’t deserve.
