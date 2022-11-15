For weeks before the election, we kept hearing the same thing.
The Democrats, after a unexpected surge in polling over the summer, were falling behind once more. The Republicans were rising, riding an agenda focused on the economy, inflation, the border, crime and a general sense of rejection toward anything the unpopular President Joe Biden had done.
The “red wave” was coming.
History was even behind it. For decades, every midterm election has generally gone in the direction of the other party than the one that holds the White House, as voters, impatient or fed up with current policies, decide it’s time to change horses midstream and try again.
We saw it happen to Barack Obama, when the Republicans took over Congress and changed the course of destiny by refusing his Supreme Court nominees a hearing and shifting the Court’s tenor for years to come.
We saw it happen to Donald Trump, when the Democrats took back Congress and began needling him with various investigations and two separate impeachments.
And it was supposed to happen on Tuesday night.
Instead of a red wave, we got a bit of a purplish neap tide.
The Republicans do look poised to retake control of the House... barely.
Meanwhile, control of the Senate may come down to Georgia as a runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will likely decide who has the majority in a month’s tide.
Well, these pendulum swings from one party to another tend to assume that voters look at both parties relatively equally. Each has their own obsessions, the thinking goes, but they’re much the same overall. When one party looks too bad, contrarian voters switch to the other to check their ambitions and generally preserve the status quo.
But as the parties drift father apart on various issues and partisan affairs grow ever more thorny, some of those voters are no longer interested in giving each side a chance.
Voters concerned with the border or crime or just upset with the current administration voted Republican, certainly. But voters still angry, say, about the fall of Roe v. Wade looked at the prospect of a Republican congress, potentially eager to pass a national abortion ban, and voted to keep the Democrats in power as a check not on the White House but on the Supreme Court.
There’s less and less room for neutrality, it seems. More and more, people are picking sides and sticking to them, which makes big pendulum swings less likely.
The nation remains a divided mess, really. That’s the only true takeaway here.
