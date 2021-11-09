A recent article in The Guardian about the state of our country a year after the 2020 elections was, in a word, curious.
An Atlanta-based writer came to Monroe, of all places, to put a finger on the pulse of the nation. What he found was what I suspect he looked for: people who believe the election was stolen, who are paranoid about antifa attacks and who are angry about the school curriculum.
What he didn’t show was a caring community, one with a diversifying workforce, or one where the vast majority of people I know or hear from seem to be pretty satisfied with their schools.
Did a majority vote for Trump? Sure. But in Monroe proper, it wasn’t the 74% majority by which the Republican carried Walton County as a whole.
And our Confederate monument, like it or not, doesn’t even face the Police Department.
When I moved to Monroe in 2009, I was warned about this town by people who knew about its reputation. But upon moving here, I found an immediate home. It’s been a wonderful place to live and work, one welcoming of all sorts of ideas (despite the hate mail that called me a hipster liberal in 2015).
Those of us who practice journalism have a responsibility to try and get all sides of the story. It’s hard, and articles like this one don’t do us any favors.
I respect The Guardian. It’s one of the world’s great newspapers. But they fell short in the visit to Monroe.
