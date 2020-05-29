Editor,
The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Layla H. Zon of Covington on her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a Superior Court judge for the Alcovy Circuit, covering Newton and Walton counties.
Judge Zon brings 20 years of experience in the legal profession to her new position, including previous service as an assistant district attorney prior to becoming district attorney. She is the current president of the District Attorneys Association of Georgia, a board member for A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center and a past chair of the Newton County Community Partnership Board.
By accepting this appointment, Judge Zon continues to demonstrate her commitment to serving the public and the justice system.
Her fellow members of the State Bar of Georgia wish her well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.
— Darrell Sutton, President, State Bar of Georgia