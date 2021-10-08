Students at Bay Creek Elementary School are enjoying new facilities after a $13 million renovation.
Down in Social Circle, state-of-the-art athletic facilities have been built and now the school board is planning for a new school building of its own.
All of this has been possible without raising property taxes, thanks to the 1% sales tax known as ELOST.
The Education Local Option Sales Tax is back on the ballot this fall — Election Day is Nov. 2, although early voting starts Tuesday — and we encourage Walton County voters to vote Yes.
Your approval of this measure would allow the Walton County School District to issue $75 million in bonds and Social Circle City Schools to issue $18 million, all for capital projects.
There’s a reason local students enjoy new facilities, compared to their counterparts in other parts of the state and country. But that progress won’t continue without your vote.
ELOST wouldn’t be a new tax. We’re already paying it. And visitors share in the burden.
There is transparency and accountability too. The school boards keep the money separate and it’s easy to see how it’s spent. By law, it must be used exactly as promised. This is government as it should be.
Vote Yes for schools.
