It’s something close to a miracle that a 55 cent stamp will get your letter mailed from Monroe, Georgia, to Monrovia, California, in a matter of days.
But where neither rain nor snow nor dark of night was said to keep the post office from its appointed rounds, a much larger threat looms.
President Donald Trump said Thursday he opposes emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service, specifically because he wants to stop mail-in voting.
“The reason the post office needs that much money is they have all of these millions of ballots coming in from nowhere and nobody knows from where and where they’re going,” Trump told reporters.
Putting aside the questions about voting by mail, we cannot let the post office die. It’s a cornerstone of American society and a lifeline especially to rural communities.
It also would mean the loss of a major way businesses get items to customers. The supply chain disruption would be severe.
This is an issue your congressman needs to here from all of us about, and soon. We’d suggest writing a letter, but with the funding cuts designed to slow the mail, that might not be the best way to register your protest. But the phones still work, as does email, so make your voice heard.
The post office needs to stay because it’s bigger than an election.
I'm Sure paying a bill with a ups or fedex envelope would cost a lot more than 55 cents
this country would be on hard times without the usps
[sad]
