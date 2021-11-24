If you’ve never sent out your Christmas cards with a Bethlehem postmark, are you even from Walton County?
Bethlehem was the first thing that came to mind when I got yet another email solicitation from a PR firm the other day, this one from a website called mydatingadviser.com about its list of the Top 152 Christmas Towns of the USA.
I’d have thought Bethlehem would make the list, for obvious reasons. I mean, all the streets have names like Manger and Star.
But no, the top towns in Georgia actually top the U.S., and you can check them out with a pretty easy drive.
Topping the list is Helen.
The German-styled village is decked out with wreaths and artist-decorated holiday trees, along with events like Kinderfest, the Christkindlmarkt and a tree-lighting.
The town actually boasts 640 Christmas events.
No. 2 is Blue Ridge.
It’s known for the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway’s Santa Express to hear a Christmas story, sing carols and even see Santa and Mrs. Claus. (I’ve already seen Santa this year. He knows what y’all said on Facebook and you’d better get to being good in a hurry.)
Interestingly, the chance of a white Christmas in Blue Ridge is 23.1%, but less than 1% in Helen.
However you celebrate in the next few weeks, thank you for your friendship and reading over the past year. It’s been an interesting time, for sure, but I’m glad we’ve gotten through this together.
I wish you and your family a warm holiday season.
