This is normally when I would be telling you to be on the lookout for our annual “Visions” progress edition magazine in an upcoming Wednesday edition of the newspaper.
As we all know, unfortunately, there is nothing normal about what is going on right now.
Which is why I’m sorry to tell you we are delaying publishing the magazine this year, which traditionally comes out the last Wednesday in April. This year the original publication date was set for April 29.
I am happy to tell you, however, we will still be publishing “Visions,” our annual in depth look at the people, places and programs making Walton County such a special place to live, work and play. This year, it will just be a little bit later than usual.
We will instead publish “Visions” on Wednesday, May 27, so the last Wednesday in May instead of the last one in April.
This isn’t the only unprecedented change we are making in response to how our world has changed over the six weeks.
Remember, the planning for “Visions” is done in January and implemented in February, which means the publication day, production schedule, theme, etc. were all in full swing long before anyone had even started paying attention to a virus named after a beer.
What this delay does for us is give us the opportunity to make another unprecedented move: changing the theme of the magazine in real time and updating the content to reflect it.
So instead of “20/20 Vision,” certainly appropriate at the beginning of the year, we are going with “#WaltonStrong” instead. The theme change opens the door to features about what the community is doing to come together while apart as we all battle through the tremendous impact being felt from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Are we still going to have a “Visions” magazine? You bet.
Is it going to be different than it has been in the past? Sure is.
Is it going to be as good? I’m here to tell you it is going to be even better.
Don’t believe me? You’ll see what I mean in a month.
Now let me ask you a question: We don’t intend to let this virus win; how