The images from Afghanistan have been horrifying, haven’t they?
We’ve spent 20 years in Afghanistan only to have all progress at building a democracy erased within weeks. The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday and claimed power.
Scenes of the escape from the U.S. embassy looked like Saigon in 1975. Now the question is, will we accept refugees or truly turn our backs on the people who helped in our efforts there?
But as I think of the Afghanistan era of the War on Terror, I can’t help thinking of the human cost, particularly the American lives lost in the past 20 years. Walton County hasn’t been spared either and our community has mourned together — too often.
• Retired Master Sgt. Mark Allen died in October 2019. He had served in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard and was on foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2009 when a sniper shot him.
Allen returned home after three years in a Florida military hospital, unable to walk or talk and in need of around-the-clock care. The community rallied to support him.
• Air Force Maj. Walter David Gray, a 1992 graduate of Loganville High School, was killed in Afghanistan in 2012. He was 38 and a father of three.
Also killed in the war on terror have been Army solider Tyler J. Dickens of Monroe and Georgia National Guard Sgt. Michael Stokely of Loganville in 2005, and Air Force 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton Jr. of Monroe in 2009. All three died in Iraq.
Their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.
