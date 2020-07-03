This is a rebuttal to ultra-biased Tim Schnabel: If I choose a father figure between racist Joe Biden or Donald Trump, I would pick Trump.
Trump made economy zones in minority communities. Biden and Barack Obama didn’t.
Trump had the lowest unemployment numbers for everyone, especially minorities, in history.
While Trump as a business man was awarded praise by Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition for helping minorities, Biden in 1977 said on desegregation: “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.”
While Trump reaches out to minorities, Biden says you ain’t black enough if you don't vote for him. While Trump tries to clean up corruption, Biden was threatening to withhold billions from Ukraine if they didn’t stop investigating his unqualified son.
I could go on and on. But bottom line, yes I’d pick Trump over Biden. Trump’s love for America had him give up a billionaire’s life to serve. Biden used his office for 40 years to benefit his family. And remember Biden and Obama caused the hate for police due to their actions during lies about Ferguson and Baltimore. They divided America, and Trump is doing his best to heal America, fighting mainstream media at every turn.
God bless America, and God bless Trump.
— Bob Hunt, Bold Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.