It’s been said there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to COVID.
We all have to gauge our own risk level to determine how comfortable we are going out in public, wearing masks and implementing all the other protocols recommended by the CDC to reduce the chances of catching this, in some cases, deadly virus.
While certainly true for each of us individually, what about when you have to make the decision not just for yourself, but for others? Like for 14,000 kids and a couple thousand adults?
That was the daunting responsiblity facing the administrators of the Walton County School District.
While some may disagree with me — because like I said, everyone has an opinion on this — as far as I’m concerned district leaders have gotten this exactly right.
They have implemented in-person class from the start of school and have accomodated thousands of students whose parents preferred to continue virtual learning instead.
They have allowed students to enjoy sports and extracurricular activities, not just telling kids to do what they have to do but giving them the opportunity to do what they want to do.
And they have done it safely, as is reflected by the miniscule number of cases reported in Walton County and zero cases reported in Social Circle since classes started back at the beginning of the month.
As far as I’m concerned, administrators in the Walton County School District, along with their peers in the Social Circle City Schools and private schools in the county, have set the standard for how to go back to a normal way of life while at the same time recognizing and implementing the new protocols necessary to ensure safety.
That doesn’t mean nobody is going to get COVID-19. We’ve already seen a small number of cases, and it also doesn’t mean the number of cases won’t grow as thousands of kids and adults continue to interact on a daily basis.
But what it does show, in my opinion, is that we can go about living again, we can about doing again, and we can do so without fear that going to school, or playing football or being in the band automatically translates into a death sentence.
A lot of people feel that way, I’m afraid, my Facebook feed and the Big Ten’s and Pac 12’s decisions tell me so. I’m not criticizing those who do. Like I said at the start of this, everyone has to decide the risk level with which they are comfortable.
Personally, I’m proud local school officials had the courage to forge ahead. I think it’s best for the kids, for their parents and for the community.
Maybe it’s just me, but I prefer normal to the new normal.
Our schools are showing us we can still have it.
