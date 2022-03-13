In so many places, it seems there’s nothing but controversy and schism to worry about.
Schools in Texas are baning books left and right. A Tennessee school board, terrified that students might learn something about the Holocaust, banned a comic book about the event starring anthromorphic mice. Florida is so terrified to acknowledge the existence of queer people they’ve restricted the very concept from early elementary classes.
Georgia is not entirely immune. Scared of the idea we might have to discuss racial differences and historic injustices, the state is looking to ban critical race theory from the classroom, despite it not being taught at any state school or anyone really being able to properly define it who’s so opposed to it. It’s a frankly silly bill looking for a bogeyman to be afraid of.
And then there’s school in Walton County which, shockingly, is going forward normally, without scandal or controversy. Instead, children go into class every day, learn appropriate lessons and then go home, no worse for wear (despite what some students might tell you, at least).
Why are we managing to keep our schools on such an even keel when the rest of the country’s education systems seems to either be in turmoil, on fire or in turmoil because it’s on fire?
Well, a lot of it comes down to excellent leadership.
I attended the Walton County Chamber of Commerce’s education summit Thursday, where all our local headmasters and superintendents shared their schools’ work with the business community. But it didn’t tell me much I didn’t already know from regularly attending board of education meetings or visiting campuses for education stories.
Walton schools are in excellent hands.
The men and women we’ve entrusted our children to here in the county care about education. They care about children. And they want the children to get the education they deserve.
They’re not obsessed with political crusades or imagined wrongs. They’re not eagerly fanning the pages of every book in the school libraries hoping to find something to find objectionable.
They’re concerned with making sure the kids learn reading, ’riting and ’rithmatic ... plus career skills and technologies hardly imagined when that old phrase was first coined.
Thank you, Walton County educators, for doing what’s right for the kids, and not for some election campaign.
Our community will reap the benefits.
