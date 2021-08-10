The High Holidays will be here in less than a month and I don’t feel mindfully prepared for them yet.
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, and the days between are known as the Days of Awe. It is a time to celebrate new beginnings, but also a period for intense self-reflection and genuine repentance.
This coming year the Hebrew calendar marks 5782. Unlike the Gregorian or secular calendar, the Hebrew calendar is lunar, which is why Jewish holidays appear to fall on different dates throughout the year.
This year Rosh Hashanah begins at sunset on Sept. 6, and ends at sundown on Sept. 8. (Some Jews, like me, who belong to the Reform movement observe Rosh Hashanah for only one day. So for us the New Year ends at sundown on Sept. 7.)
Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, begins at sunset on Sept. 15 and ends at sundown on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Usually synagogues across the globe are full to capacity with worshippers, some of who don’t attend regularly other times of the year but will show for the High Holy Days.
This past year was anything but usual and that includes community worship. My family observed the holidays at home, in front of a computer screen and followed along as our rabbi live streamed from the pulpit. Instead of greeting people with hugs and handshakes, we wished our fellow congregants “Shanah Tovah” in typed comments using emojis for emphasis. We will likely follow this model again, although some temples are reopening for in-person worship with COVID restrictions in place to protect their members.
Like all Jewish holidays, many of our traditions are home-centered. So it doesn’t matter whether we’re with a large group of family and friends, with a significant other or alone with our cat or dog, delicious foods for the new year will be consumed and ritual customs can still be practiced.
We dip sliced apples in honey to wish one another a sweet new year and eat a round challah.
Challah is the braided bread loaf observant Jews eat every Friday night for Shabbat (the Sabbath). On Rosh Hashanah challah is baked in a round shape to denote how we come full circle each year.
We may participate in a Tashlich service, where we symbolically cast away our sins by tossing breadcrumbs into a natural body of water.
In the Temple, we anticipate the blowing of the Shofar, the ram’s horn. The sound always gives me goosebumps as I listen for the distinct pattern of blasts emitted from the Shofar.
Yom Kippur is a solemn observance where those who are past bat or bar mitzvah age – 12 or 13 – and are physically able to fast do so. There are exceptions for health-related reasons: those who are sick, people that take certain medications, and pregnant women or nursing mothers.
Before we Jews can ask God to forgive our sins on Yom Kippur, we must first approach the people we may have hurt and ask them to forgive us. We are also instructed to forgive those who have wronged us.
Then, at the end of Yom Kippur, we generally eat a dairy meal to break the fast. Of course, food is consumed in copious amounts at every Jewish holiday and life celebration. That and friendly debate are Jewish specialties.
Seriously though, on Rosh Hashanah we ask to be inscribed in the Book of Life, and on Yom Kippur the Book is sealed.
