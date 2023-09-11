Monday will mark 22 years since the horrific attacks of 9/11.
Did the anniversary of that heinous act sneak up on you again this year? Did you just think, “Oh yeah, 9/11” to yourself?
We, collectively as a country, promised never to forget what happened that fateful day. Where we were when we watched it all unfold. The thousands of our fellow Americans who were killed simply for going to work that day. The hundreds more who died running toward the danger, the heroes trying to save lives, rather than running away from it.
I’m not sure I can say it any better than songwriter Wynn Varble who wrote the lyrics to the song “Have You Forgotten?” in the months following 9/11. Country music artist Daryl Worley sang and recorded it.
“Have You Forgotten?” goes like this:
“I hear people saying we don't need this war,
“But, I say there’s some things worth fighting for.
“What about our freedom and this piece of ground.
“We didn’t get to keep 'em by backing down.
“They say we don’t realize the mess we’re getting in.
“Before you start your preaching let me ask you this my friend.
“Have you forgotten how it felt that day?
“To see your homeland under fire,
“And her people blown away.
“Have you forgotten when those towers fell?
“We had neighbors still inside going through a living hell.
“And you say we shouldn’t worry ’bout Bin Laden.
“Have you forgotten?
“They took all the footage off my T.V.
“Said it’s too disturbing for you and me.
“It’ll just breed anger that's what the experts say.
“If it was up to me I’d show it everyday.
“Some say this country’s just out looking for a fight.
“Well, after 9/11 man I’d have to say that's right.
“Have you forgotten how it felt that day?
“To see your homeland under fire,
“And her people blown away.
“Have you forgotten when those towers fell?
“We had neighbors still inside going through a living hell,
“And we vowed to get the one’s behind Bin Laden.
“Have you forgotten?
“I’ve been there with the soldiers.
“Who’ve gone away to war,
“And you can bet that they remember.
“Just what they’re fighting for.
“Have you forgotten all the people killed?
“Yeah, some went down like heroes in that Pennsylvania field.
“Have you forgotten about our Pentagon?
“All the loved ones that we lost and those left to carry on.
“Don’t you tell me not to worry about Bin Laden
“Have you forgotten?
“Have you forgotten?
“Have you forgotten?”
Patrick Graham is the proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.
