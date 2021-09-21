The city’s long-overdue reckoning with Moore’s Ford got me curious about the site, both of the lynching and the jail where the awful affair started in July 1946.
We’ve had a lot of talk in recent months about the county building a new jail, but the one used back in the ’40s actually is still standing, officially known as Courthouse Annex IV at 203 Milledge Ave. in Monroe.
The bars remain on the windows around back, and I was given a chance to walk around inside for the asking.
It is — creepy.
To be fair, the renovated offices are very nice, but the part used for storage looks every bit the part that’s an old jail.
“Wayfarers in Walton,” the 1967 tome that tells the history of Walton County, notes the jail’s construction wasn’t far behind what we now call the Historic Courthouse.
In 1884, Ordinary (now Probate Judge) Thomas Giles led a building committee. It opened in early 1886 with Sam Robertson as the first inmate.
The racial horrors didn’t start with Moore’s Ford, as Robertson, who was Black, was convicted of stealing meat and sentenced to a year on the chain gang.
“The numerous hangings in this county had a fine effect on the desperadoes,” The Atlanta Constitution noted with an odd sense of pride.
The jail was remodeled and added onto in 1953 at a cost of about $30,000. It later gave way to what’s now known as the Franklin Thornton Law Enforcement Center, which in years to come will be replaced with the Public Safety Complex.
