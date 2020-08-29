To: The ones who do not see people as human beings because of the color of their skin:
I do not understand why some humans think they are better than other humans. Is it because you have money, live in a nice house, nice neighborhood, drive a nice car, went to college? Does all this make you better or above someone else?
Some of these things were not gotten in a decent and honest way. Some of them were gotten on the backs of people of color that cost them their lives and their families.
I want you to know we care about our children, our parents our families and our communities as much as you do. We love and we hurt just as you do. We want what is best for our children and families just as you do. We want them to succeed in life and be happy just as you do.
When our family hurts, we hurt. When they are happy, we are happy. We want to live in a decent community just as you do. We want to be able to afford to do good things for our families just as you do. We want to live with respect, be honest and law-abiding citizens like you do.
We also know that sometimes with man’s law, that’s not always possible when you are treated as a second-class citizens. No, I will rephrase that — when you are treated like you are not a citizen at all or even a human being. We bleed and die just as you do.
God created all of us in his image and we are beautifully and wonderfully made. Did God not say to love one another, that you are your brother’s keeper, to love your neighbors as yourself, to do unto others as you want them to do unto you?
Jesus also said whatsoever you do until the least of them, you do also unto me.
Where is your heart? Who is your God?
I rest my case!
— Shirley Griffith Akridge, Monroe
