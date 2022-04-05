I saw a colorful flyer posted in Cheely’s General Store & Café last week while waiting on my scrumptious BLT for lunch. The poster announced National Unicorn Day would be celebrated in downtown Monroe on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Story Shop and other businesses will display balloons denoting which stores are participating in the unicorn revelry.
I remember last year’s event when crowds of little girls — and some boys — descended on Monroe with their parents to join in the activities. If you happened to be downtown that day, it was cuteness overload for sure!
According to Professor Google, National Unicorn Day is April 9 and was first observed in 2015.
I think a national observance honoring a fairytale creature is a nod to childlike innocence.
I have always adored fairytales and fantasy novels and movies. Unicorns are a featured species in these stories.
When I was around 10, I became enamored with horses of all kinds, including make-believe ones with a single horn and magical abilities. If they were winged unicorns, even better!
I admit, I cried when I saw the animated movie “The Last Unicorn.” I saw it on cable years ago, but the original picture was released in theaters in 1982. The film was based on Peter S. Beagle’s fantasy novel. Again, conferring with Professor Google, there’s reportedly a live-action movie in the works based on the novel and classic animated picture.
A love for storybook horses, particularly mythical ones, seems to run among the female members of my family.
My Little Pony burst on the scene for the first time when my daughter, Rachel, was a young child. The TV shows, movies and merchandise were enormously popular.
Rachel went even further than just reading books and watching TV shows about horses. She took dressage lessons for nearly three years and still rides on occasion. I never learned to ride, just drove her to the stables for her lessons. It was calming, though, to hang out there to watch the riders and feed apple slices to several of the older horses out in the pasture.
Now my granddaughter who is in preschool has a pile of My Little Pony toy critters interspersed among her Disney characters and anime figures. She grooms her ponies’ manes and tails and plays with them when watching classic My Little Pony episodes streamed to her TV.
According to nationaltoday.com, unicorns have been popular for around 6,000 years. They are featured in myths in western and eastern cultures, apparently. The website states five unicorns live in a group and most unicorns are white or black. Another fun fact the site mentions is Queen Elizabeth I of England once paid 10,000 pounds to buy a spiral horn.
Don’t worry, though, if you miss observing National Unicorn Day. There’s International Fairy Day on June 24. And if unicorns are real, so are fairies! So clap your hands and shout that you believe.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
