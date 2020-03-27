Early this week, the CEO of Piedmont Walton, Larry Ebert, made an impassioned plea to local elected officials.
Ebert called for a mandatory shelter-in-place order in an effort to more effectively slow the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus in Walton County and beyond.
To further illustrate the importance of taking steps to “flatten the curve” by the end of the week, Ebert shared model data indicating without such an order all the beds in the Piedmont system, including Piedmont Walton, would be full by Thursday, April 9.
“It is our understanding other health systems’ models are similar if not identical,” Ebert said.
If you don’t know Larry, let me tell you what I know: He is not an alarmist. If he sees this train coming down the tracks and is concerned enough to call for action, then I’m going to pay attention to him.
I would recommend you all do the same.
Local city councils and the Walton County Board of Commissioners missed an opportunity this week to approve the mandatory shelter-in-place order for which Ebert had called. There are so many factors that go into that kind of decision. We are all trying to get this figured out on the fly because there is no playbook for this, and obviously our local officials don’t think the timing is right, yet, for that type of measure.
Whether you agree or not doesn’t mean you are off the hook in terms of doing everything you can to keep yourself safe and those around you. In fact the onus is now squarely on you more than ever.
If you haven’t already, implement your own shelter-in-place order. Don’t leave your home unless you absolutely have to. Whether you are in your house or out, practice your social distancing.
Use disinfecting wipes to wipe down surfaces you normally don’t even think about. Light switches, door knobs, anything you can think of multiple people touch so there isn’t transfer.
Take your temperature throughout the day. If you have a fever, immediately self-quarantine so you don’t spread whatever you have any further.
Businesses have made adjustments so you can still safely do business with them. When you can, do.
We are going to get through this folks, I really believe that, but we are going to have to all do our part to pull it off.